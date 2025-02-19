Abu Dhabi, UAE – Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd, a regulated digital asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has announced its support for MANTRA (OM) and its collaboration with the MANTRA, further expanding its institutional-grade custody services.

This strategic move enables institutional clients to securely custody OM tokens while leveraging Tungsten’s regulated framework, ensuring the highest levels of security, transparency, and compliance. Additionally, Tungsten Custody’s collaboration with MANTRA reinforces its commitment to supporting the broader MANTRA blockchain ecosystem that empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving real-world asset (RWA) tokenization space.

Bringing Institutional-Grade Infrastructure to MANTRA (OM) & MANTRA Chain

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. The OM token is the core utility and governance token of the MANTRA Chain ecosystem and powers various features of the blockchain. By integrating with Tungsten Custody, institutional investors and funds can now access:

Regulated Custody – Fully compliant with ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) standards.

Enhanced Accessibility – Simplified onboarding for institutions looking to participate in the MANTRA Chain ecosystem.

Robust Infrastructure – Leveraging military-grade HSM security and SOC 2 Type II-certified infrastructure for asset protection.

Through this partnership, Tungsten Custody enhances institutional access to the MANTRA ecosystem, ensuring regulatory-grade custody and staking solutions for OM holders while aligning with MANTRA’s work towards scalable, enterprise-ready blockchain adoption.

Industry Leaders on This Strategic Expansion

Jose J. Perez Aguinaga, SEO of Tungsten, commented:

“The integration of MANTRA (OM) into our custody services, along with our collaboration with the MANTRA, represents a key milestone in our mission to provide institutional investors with secure, compliant, and scalable digital asset solutions. As blockchain adoption expands, regulated custody is essential for bridging institutional finance with decentralised ecosystems. Tungsten Custody is proud to support MANTRA’s vision and provide the infrastructure needed for institutional participation in tokenised economies.”

John Patrick Mullin, Co-Founder & CEO of MANTRA, added:

“At MANTRA, we firmly believe that institutional adoption is best driven through a commitment to security, regulation and compliance. The integration of OM into Tungsten Custody’s growing portfolio of supported assets, underscores a shared commitment to bridging traditional finance with blockchain-powered institutional services - particularly in the United Arab Emirates - a key region for MANTRA.”

About Tungsten

Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd is a regulated digital asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). With private keys now securely held within the UAE and expanded asset coverage, Tungsten Custody delivers secure, compliant, and innovative solutions tailored to institutional clients’ needs.

Tungsten Custody Solutions Ltd is Regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority with Financial Services Permission Number 220129.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.