Dubai United Arab Emirates: Lifegen, the UAE-based company focusing on providing world-leading cancer detection and management solutions, partners with Datar Cancer Genetics to enable access to Trucheck, a highly accurate blood-based multi-cancer screening test across the UAE region.

LifeGen’s partnership with Datar Genetics spans across multiple markets and addresses the serious problem of late cancer diagnosis through the use of the Trucheck blood test, which can detect over 70 cancers. The progressive CE-marked test provides early cancer diagnosis and is able to test over 70 different types of cancer with 96% accuracy and 99% specificity. Trucheck can be combined with existing annual health check-up programs across healthcare groups, corporates and insurances.

Private hospitals across Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be the first to offer the test to patients and potentially be the solution to the massive problem of late diagnosis of cancer in the region. The Gulf States and the Eastern Mediterranean Region countries are witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cancer patients. According to the World Health Organization, long-term projections show that by 2030 there would be a 1.8-fold increase in cancer incidences. The partnership between LifeGen and Datar Cancer Genetics represents a pivotal step towards early cancer detection beyond the current screening age invitation allowing individuals the reassurance with one single sample of blood.

Generally, the traditional methods for cancer screening are intrusive, inconvenient and can be painful, with potential exposure to radiation followed by a nerve-wracking wait until results are collected. Trucheck’s revolutionary test screens for 70+ different types of cancers in an individual using a single blood sample, collecting 15-20ml of blood to detect the presence of CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) in revolutionizing the early-stage diagnosis and providing results to patients as quick as 10-12 days. Individuals have the option to take the multi-cancer test or a cancer-specific test which includes single options such as Prostate, Breast, Bowel or even a group of cancers found more actively in diabetic patients. Datar's tests for early detection of Breast and Prostate cancer have been granted 'Breakthrough Designation' by the US FDA.

In one proof of concept study titled, “Accurate Screening for Early-Stage Breast Cancer by Detection and Profiling of Circulating Tumour Cells”, published in the journal ‘Cancers’, the findings show the high accuracy and reliability of the test’s early-stage breast cancer detection, even in very early-stage breast cancers (Stage 0,1). The study covered 9632 healthy women and 660 breast cancer cases. The overall accuracy of the test was 99.57%. Trucheck’s accuracy, sensitivity and specificity are confirmed by testing over 50,000 individuals who synchronously screened for cancer, using conventional screening modalities, such as X-ray, CT scan or colonoscopy.

LifeGen is founded by Dr. Ramin Ajami, an Oncology specialist with a background at Harley Street, and Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital in London, he is working with his local team to redefine the region's most significant health threat, as cancer is found to be a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the European Journal of Cancer, over 4 million new cancer cases and 1.9 million cancer-related deaths were estimated in Europe for 2020. Cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Dr. Ramin Ajami comments, “We have launched LifeGen in the region with the aim of providing the opportunity to spot early-stage tumors and tackle any issues at the earliest stage possible in order to bypass significant problems that may occur in someone's future. We believe that early detection makes a difference, and LifeGen makes it possible. With the use of the world-leading science behind Trucheck blood tests, we are able to detect tumors at very early stage where there are significantly more effective solutions and reduced stresses for the individuals.”

As a partner of LifeGen, Farshad Dabeshkhoy further comments, “We are proud to be providing Trucheck blood tests in the region. We are certain that with access to this thorough test, individuals will be able to detect any signs of abnormalities before they become detrimental to one's life. Our goal is to partner with hospitals across the region as well as provide at-home testing in order to make the test as accessible as possible.”

