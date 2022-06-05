Dubai, UAE: Trucare, the Middle East’s leading distributor of the world’s finest brands and licensed products in the baby care, toys, apparel, back-to-school, travel, and home and accessories division, has announced the acquisition to use Call of Duty, Mansour, Popeye, and Animal Planet across its merchandise. These names are added to its current portfolio of 30 of the world’s best licenses including Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Warner Brothers, DC, Cartoon Network, Universal, and Nickelodeon as well as movies and TV series like Friends, Game of Thrones, House of Dragon, Harry Potter, Matrix, Mortal Combat and more that the company has distribution and manufacturing rights for.

Call of Duty is considered the world's best-selling video game franchise while the classic Popeye the Sailor Man is a fictional character who gets his strength from eating spinach. Mansour is an Emirati cartoon created to engage young Arab audiences in their native customs, culture, and heritage. Finally, Animal Planet is a pay television channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery devoted to series and documentaries about wild animals and domestic pets.

Expect Call of Duty, Mansour, Popeye and Animal Planet apparel and swimwear to be rolled out in line with Dubai Summer Surprises from July 2022; and back to school stocks from bags, lunch boxes, pencil pouches, notebooks, shoes, and more to be released from August 2022 to give families more options for their excited explorers and learners. Animal Planet toys for babies are also scheduled to be launched in June 2022. These products can be purchased from Trucare’s partners and some of the most trusted retailers in the region including Babyshop, Mamas and Papas, Toys R Us, Early Learning Center, Hamleys, RnB Kids, Mumzworld, Firstcry, Amazon, Namshi, Sivvi, Styli, Noon, Homes R Us, Home Box, Home Centre, Carrefour, and Lulu Hypermarket, to name a few.

“While we already have some of the market’s biggest and most loved characters, we understand that demand continues to grow. We will always listen and aim to provide you with the most followed licenses and most trusted brands across the world to stay true to our mission of serving the families in this region with products that will equip them no matter where they are in their journey,” says Mustafa Zoeb, CEO of Trucare.

The company also has distribution rights of over 80 globally renowned brands like Tommee Tippee, LeapFrog, Fridababy, Kaufmann, Playgro, The First Years, Boon, Yookidoo, Disney Baby, Baby Bjorn, Hello Bello, Baby Bjorn, Fat Brain Toys, Nanobebe, and Lamaze, among many others.

To learn more about Trucare's universe, visit www.trucarefzc.com or call +971 6 5263945.

