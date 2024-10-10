Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, announces its participation in the Solar and Storage Live KSA 2024, happening on October 15-16. This participation reflects Trinasolar’s ongoing commitment to advancing the energy transition in Saudi Arabia through delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

At booth T50, Trinasolar will showcase a comprehensive suite of integrated energy solutions, featuring high-efficiency Vertex N and Vertex S+ modules, energy storage solution-Elementa 2 platform, upgraded Vanguard 1P smart tracking solution and cleaning robots. This holistic offering ensures seamless component compatibility and optimized system performance for projects, leading to greater BOS savings and reduced LCOE. Trinasolar’s solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential solar projects.

“We are thrilled to participate in the Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024, where we will showcase our advanced portfolio of solar, energy storage, and tracking solutions,” said Zhao Lei, Head of Strategic Key Accounts at Trinasolar. “Our innovative technologies are designed to maximize energy output and set new benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. As Saudi Arabia strives for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 through the Saudi Green Initiative, we are proud to support this bold transition to a sustainable energy future.”

Trinasolar will showcase its high-efficiency Vertex N and Vertex S+ modules at the event, powered by n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and the 210mm platform. Featured models will include the Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20), Bifacial Vertex N 625W (NEG19RC.20), Monofacial Vertex N 625W (NE19R), Vertex S+ 510W (NEG18R.28), and Vertex S+ 460W (NEG9R.28). These state-of-the-art modules are designed to seamlessly integrate into Trinasolar’s energy solutions, delivering enhanced efficiency and reduced LCOE, ideal for boosting performance across diverse solar projects.

Trinasolar will also be introducing its groundbreaking Vertex N anti-dust module, engineered for maximum efficiency in harsh climates. With a patented frame design and advanced sealing technology, the module significantly reduces dust and sand accumulation, making it an ideal solution for regions like the Middle East and Africa. This innovation ensures consistent power output of up to 630W with an impressive efficiency of 23.3%. Additionally, it lowers maintenance requirements, providing long-term reliability, particularly for commercial and industrial rooftop installations in arid environments.

Additionally, Trinasolar will feature the TrinaTracker Upgraded Vanguard 1P, an advanced single-row tracker optimized for use with ultra-high-power modules. Equipped with a cutting-edge smart control system, the Vanguard 1P offers exceptional adaptability, system stability, and ease of installation, particularly on flat terrain. Attendees will have the chance to explore how TrinaTracker's innovative solutions maximizes solar energy production for large-scale projects, driving efficiency and reliability.

Trinasolar’s portfolio includes the 4MWh and 5MWh Elementa 2 battery energy storage systems, each designed to meet the demands of utility-scale energy management. The 5MWh Elementa 2 features 314Ah LFP cells, offering enhanced safety, efficiency, and reliability, with a total capacity of 5.015MWh in a 20ft HC container and advanced liquid cooling for optimal performance. The 4MWh Elementa 2, with a total capacity of 4.07MWh, is integrated with 306Ah Trina LFP cells known for their high safety, performance, and long cyclic lifetime. The upgraded battery pack design improves energy density by up to 16%.

Another key highlight will be Trinabot, an advanced solar panel cleaning robot designed for efficiency and reliability. With self-powered capabilities, it eliminates the need for charging cables and features robust safety measures like anti-stuck, anti-drop, and UV resistance. Trinabot’s environmental sensors adapt cleaning strategies to weather conditions, while its brushless motor and lithium iron phosphate battery ensure durability. Supported by a cloud-based O&M system, it enables intelligent remote management for streamlined operations.

Trinasolar invites attendees to visit booth T50 at Solar & Storage Live KSA 2024 to explore its latest innovations in solar PV and energy storage. With a diverse portfolio, Trinasolar is a key player in delivering integrated energy solutions. Powering sustainability with smart solar and energy storage solutions, the company is committed to driving innovation, making clean energy more accessible and contributing to a net-zero future.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange(SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.