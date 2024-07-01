Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, participated in the Africa Energy Forum held in Barcelona, Spain, from June 25-28, 2024. This premier event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss the future of energy in Africa. Trinasolar's sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting sustainable energy development across the continent.

Zaheer Khan, Trinasolar's Regional Director for South Africa, was a distinguished speaker at the exclusive Corporate Leadership Roundtable titled "Energy Systems of the Future – Balancing Africa’s Needs with Global Goals." This pivotal discussion, attended by over 40 industry experts, addressed critical topics such as increasing the scale and pace of projects and investment in Africa, the role of decarbonization policies in enhancing private sector participation in energy-intensive industries, and the impact of global climate goals on Africa’s investment capabilities for its future.

Trinasolar’s comprehensive solar solutions are designed to meet these challenges head-on. The company’s portfolio includes industry-leading Vertex N modules with advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology and 210mm product technology platform, the state-of-the-art TrinaTracker system, and cutting-edge energy storage solutions. These innovations ensure optimal performance and adaptability to varying project requirements, providing reliable, cost-effective, and scalable solar solutions. Trinasolar aims to significantly advance the solar energy sector in Africa, facilitating the continent’s transition to renewable energy and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Zaheer Khan commented: “Trinasolar is thrilled to participate in this influential forum and contribute to the dialogue on Africa’s energy future. South Africa is a key market for Trinasolar, and the company is dedicated to advancing solar energy solutions that not only meet the growing energy demands but also align with global sustainability goals. Trinasolar’s latest innovations in solar technology are designed to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and support the continent’s transition to renewable energy.”

With abundant solar resources and a strong need for sustainable energy solutions, South Africa is poised to be a leader in solar energy deployment. Trinasolar’s advanced photovoltaic (PV) technologies and comprehensive energy solutions are tailored to meet the unique energy challenges and opportunities in South Africa. Trinasolar’s participation at the Africa Energy Forum will provide a platform to showcase the company's latest products, foster partnerships, and engage with stakeholders to drive the renewable energy agenda forward.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.