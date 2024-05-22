UAE - Trinasolar proudly announces the signing of three transformative distributor partnerships, marking a significant expansion in its reach across the Middle East and Africa. Partnering with Noon for Renewable Energy in Lebanon, Al Takamul Engineering in Palestine, and Golden Sun Solar Solutions in Sudan. Trinasolar is poised to deliver a total of 110MW modules including the cutting-edge Vertex N modules tailored to the region's unique energy landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noon for Renewable Energy, Al Takamul Engineering, and Golden Sun Solar Solutions to our esteemed network of distributors," remarked Zhao Lei, Head of Strategic Key Accounts at Trinasolar. " Their expertise and dedication align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solar solutions ensuring faster adoption of solar energy. These partnerships highlight our commitment to expanding our footprint in the Middle East and Africa and accelerate progress towards net-zero future."

Trinasolar's revolutionary Vertex n-type family, equipped with cutting-edge n-type i-TOPCon technology, delivers superior efficiency, exceptional long-term reliability, and lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar developers. The Vertex modules represent a leap forward in solar module technology, setting new standards for performance, reliability, and sustainability.

Trinasolar's expansion in the Middle East and Africa signifies a pivotal milestone in its global mission to drive renewable energy adoption. Through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking innovations, Trinasolar remains dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean energy and realizing net-zero ambitions across the globe.

