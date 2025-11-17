Dubai - Trina Storage, the global leading energy storage solution provider, has once again been named a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q4 2025, marking the eighth consecutive quarter the company has achieved this distinction.

This sustained achievement reflects not only Trina Storage’s consistent bankability but also its long-term commitment to safety, reliability, and technological advancement. With a vertically integrated value chain — from cell to system — the company delivers bankable, high-performance energy storage solutions to customers worldwide, reinforcing its growing influence as the global energy storage industry reaches new levels of maturity and impact. With eight consecutive quarters of Tier 1 recognition, Trina Storage stands among the longest-standing record holders in the industry.

“Eight consecutive recognitions from BNEF are not just a milestone but a reflection of enduring trust from our partners around the world,” said Mr. Yang Bao, President of Energy Storage Division at Trinasolar. “Trina Storage remains committed to delivering reliable, innovative, and future-ready energy storage solutions that enable a sustainable, net-zero future.”

Trina Storage continues to strengthen its global presence through innovation and execution excellence. The company has established 23 service centers worldwide and its business operations now span more than 100 countries, providing localized expertise and efficient project delivery to customers across diverse markets.

In recent months, Trina Storage has reached several important milestones across global markets. In the Asia-Pacific region, the company announced a multi-gigawatt-hour energy storage collaboration to advance large-scale deployment. In Latin America, construction began on one of the region’s largest standalone energy storage projects supplied by Trina Storage, alongside a new gigawatt-hour-level agreement to further expand its footprint. Meanwhile, the company has also entered into multiple strategic partnerships across Japan, Eastern and Southern Europe, and North America — further demonstrating its growing global influence and customer trust.

As of the first half of 2025, Trina Storage’s global cumulative energy storage system shipments exceeded 12GWh, and annual shipments are expected to reach 8GWh in 2025 — reaffirming its strong position in the global market. Meanwhile, the company continues to enhance its product portfolio with the launch of Elementa 2 Pro and Elementa 3 this year, the latest generation energy storage systems designed for higher energy density, and enhanced adaptability across multiple applications.

Building on continuous Tier 1 recognition, Trina Storage remains committed to innovation, reliability, and sustainability — empowering global partners and utilities to accelerate the clean energy transition.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar established in 2015, is a global leader in energy storage products and solutions. Building on Trinasolar’s 27-year legacy of solar innovation and manufacturing excellence, Trina Storage delivers safe, intelligent, and reliable systems designed to meet the demands of utility-scale and commercial applications.

With its proprietary Elementa platform, Trina Storage integrates in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, intelligent liquid cooling, and advanced safety systems to ensure long-term performance, flexibility, and efficiency. Its value-driven solutions are backed by industry-leading manufacturing, a secured global supply chain, and a strong focus on bankability, system integration, and tailored delivery.

Trina Storage is leading the global energy transition through storage, enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

