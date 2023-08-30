Dubai, UAE – Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has successfully powered a groundbreaking desalination plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with its cutting-edge Vertex N 700W+ series solar PV modules. The photovoltaic power station, boasting a substantial installed capacity of 45.5 MW, was recently integrated into the grid through the expertise of SEPCOIII, a subsidiary of Power China.

The Jubail 3A Independent Water Plant, located in the eastern city of Jubail, represents Saudi Arabia's pioneering leap into large-scale integrated water desalination bolstered by solar energy. This innovative project serves as a landmark in the country's sustainable energy journey, generating electricity to fulfill 20% of the plant's daily energy requirements. Notably, it is projected to curtail carbon emissions by an impressive 60,000 tons annually, underscoring its pivotal role in the plant's energy ecosystem.

Gonzalo de la Vina, President of Trina Solar EMEA, remarked, "Our collaboration on this remarkable project marks a milestone in sustainable energy solutions. By combining advanced technology with environmental stewardship, we are enabling Saudi Arabia to meet its water and energy needs while contributing to a greener future."

Key to the success of the project are Trina Solar's Vertex N 700W+ series modules, which integrate innovative 210mm wafer technology alongside n-type i-TOPCon advanced cell technology. These modules excel in efficiency, boasting a remarkable 22.5% efficiency rate, while embodying features like ultra-low degradation, optimal bifacial power generation, and ultra-low operating temperatures. Aptly termed the "star of ground-mounted power stations", these modules epitomize the future of sustainable energy.

The desalination plant's coastal location, coupled with its complex climate conditions, underscores the demanding environment. Trina Solar's global reputation as a trusted solution provider and its recognition by international institutions fortify its reliability. Recently, the Vertex N 700W+ series modules underwent rigorous testing, including PID, LeTID, DH2000, SDML, and TC600, as part of RETC's extended reliability tests. Trina Solar emerged as the Overall Highest Achiever for the fourth consecutive year, cementing its position as an industry leader. Previously, Trina Solar had been named Top Performer by PVEL for the ninth year in a row.

Saudi Arabia's heavy reliance on desalination for 70% of its drinking water underscores the critical importance of projects like the Jubail plant. Utilizing seawater reverse osmosis technology, the plant contributes an impressive 600,000 tons of water daily, benefiting 3 million people and playing a crucial role in supplying water to the cities of Dammam and Riyadh. This initiative is pivotal in addressing the burgeoning water demand along the nation's eastern coast.

Sunlight and water, the twin sources of life, converge in Trina Solar's contribution to the desalination project, establishing a symbiotic relationship of clean energy generation. With a steadfast commitment to "Solar energy for all," Trina Solar continues to shape a net-zero world and a sustainable future for humanity.

For more information about Trina Solar and its photovoltaic products, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

-Ends-

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications, and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 140 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.