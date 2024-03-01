Tribonian Law Advisors (TLA) has advised Multiply Group in relation to the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of BackLite Media, a UAE-based media company specialized in Out-of-Home (OOH) media.

Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based holding company that invests in transformative cash-generating businesses it understands. The successful completion of the transaction complements Multiply Group’s existing portfolio, underscores the Group’s dedication to investing in profitable enterprises and creating synergies, as well as supports Multiply Group’s ambition in building an integrated multi-brand media powerhouse as it continues readying the vertical for its eventual listing.

BackLite Media has established itself as one of the leading media companies in the UAE. Through notable partnerships, such as with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), BackLite Media has secured prime advertising locations including The Landmark Series along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, which positions BackLite Media as a pivotal force in the UAE’s media landscape.

TLA's team was led by partner Emile Boulos and assisted by counsel Celine Bsaibes and associate Raya Akhdar.

DUBAI

Unit 1402, Maze Tower

Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai, UAE

BEIRUT

Floor 11, Block B, Starco Bldg,

Omar Daouk St. P.O. Box 14-6137,

Beirut, Lebanon

RIYADH-in Association with Al Kheraiji Law Office

Ali Ben Abi Taleb Street, Al Malaz,

P.O. Box 25900, Riyadh 11476,

KSA

www.t-lawadvisors.com

BackLite Media was advised by the Abu Dhabi office of Trowers & Hamlins LLP. PwC acted as financial advisors.