Tribe Payments, the innovative payments fintech specialising in issuer and acquirer processing, announces the opening of its Dubai office. The move comes as part of Tribe's ongoing strategic expansion into the Middle East region as it continues to empower banks, fintechs, and acquirers across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Founded in London in 2018, Tribe now has over 200 employees spread across Europe, with major tech hubs in Kaunas, Lithuania, and Singapore. The new office, located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), comes less than a year after opening its APAC headquarters in Singapore.

Spearheading the Middle Eastern arm of the business will be lifelong payments veteran Aurangzaib Khan, who will assume the role of General Manager - Middle East & Africa.

Aurangzaib brings two decades worth of experience to Tribe, most recently at Amazon Payments Services, with experience at Mastercard, Visa, MCB Bank, and Bank Alfalah. He notably led the launch of the Middle East’s first open banking super-app in Bahrain, Beyon Money.

Commenting on his new role, Aurangzaib said: “I’m eager to embark on this opportunity to drive innovation in the payments industry. It’s hugely exciting to be entrusted to lead Tribe’s operations in Dubai and the Middle East.

“The region aspires to be at the forefront of banking and payments technology, and Tribe’s unique proposition means we are well positioned to enable banks to achieve their goals.”

Tribe is Europe’s only processor working with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB, offering unrivalled global connectivity through just one integration.

Andrew Hocking, CEO of Tribe Payments, commented: “Having lived and worked in the UAE for many years prior to joining Tribe Payments, the country is the clear beating heart of the Middle Eastern fintech scene. I also know firsthand the importance of being on-site; this shows a real sense of commitment from Tribe to the region.

“It’s great to have Aurangzaib on board at Tribe. His leadership and payments knowledge – both at a regional and global level – will be invaluable to Tribe as we embark on our next strategic expansion. We’ve learned a lot from our first 12 months in Singapore, and we’re excited to spread our wings to a new region.

“We look forward to both maintaining and cultivating brand new partnerships in the Middle East, and to showcase how our cloud-based, modular platform empowers our users with unparalleled scalability and flexibility.”

Founded in 2018 as an issuer and acquirer Processor, Tribe Payments has evolved its payment platform to give customers the power to deliver frictionless, safe customer experiences at any and every point of the entire transaction flow, enabling merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers to easily access a full ecosystem of products, allowing them to build, customise, and launch innovative solutions quickly, without sacrificing quality.

Tribe's mission is to deliver payment technology that eliminates the trade-off between scale and speed, leveraging its modular, scalable, and secure cloud-based platform, which is PCI Level 1 compliant.