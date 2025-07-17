Dubai: Trendyol Group; Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, the world's largest unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer, ADQ, an active sovereign investor focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains; and Ant International, a leading global digital payments and financial technology provider today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the formation of a strategic venture aimed at developing a next-generation fintech platform for the Turkish market.

Following approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, this strategic partnership will enable the development of a platform that provides a comprehensive range of integrated financial services, including digital payments, retail and SME loans, deposits, investment products, and insurance.

Powered by the world-class AI, e-commerce, and fintech expertise of the partners, the new venture aims to enhance the efficiency of financial transactions for individuals and small businesses across Türkiye, both within and beyond the Trendyol ecosystem.

Trendyol Group President, Çağlayan Çetin stated: “We believe this unique alliance will accelerate Türkiye’s digital transformation and set an exemplary model for technology-driven financial solutions. Our ambitions are simple: we want to make financial services more accessible initially to our 250,000 SMEs to support their e-commerce and e-export potential with our strong data-analysis capabilities, and to continue contributing sustainably and significantly to our country’s economic growth.”

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar CEO, emphasized that, by becoming a stakeholder in this strategic collaboration, they aim to create added value in the financial technologies ecosystem of Turkiye by combining Baykar’s world-class AI and cybersecurity capabilities with Trendyol’s expertise in e-commerce and Ant’s world-class know-how in fintech.

Bayraktar also noted: “Through this partnership, we are combining Baykar’s AI solutions and robust infrastructure with Trendyol's extensive user base and fintech experience. With a focus on high standards in risk management and security, we will build a fully domestic fintech infrastructure”.

Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group, added: “This strategic partnership, which reflects our confidence in Türkiye, will bring a valuable investment and an innovative fintech platform to the country. We believe that smart, accessible digital financial services offered to individual and corporate customers in Türkiye will not only improve daily life, but also contribute significantly to the sustainable growth of Türkiye’s economy and the development of its financial ecosystem.”

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said: “Türkiye’s dynamic economy and growing digital landscape continue to present promising opportunities across sectors. This proposed collaboration brings together strong partners with complementary capabilities, reflecting shared interest in advancing innovative financial solutions that support the country’s broader digital transformation”.

Yi Zhou, Ant International CFO, said: “Türkiye, with its young and digitally focused population and advanced e-commerce marketplace, holds a valuable place in the global digital ecosystem. We are excited to work with like-minded partners and develop inclusive digital financial solutions for this vibrant digital economy with our cutting-edge technologies, including AI and blockchain”.

About Trendyol Group

Founded in 2010, Trendyol is Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform and one of the most prominent players in the global market. Through its applications available in Türkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf countries, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece, Trendyol connects 250,000 sellers with over 40 million customers.

About Baykar

Baykar is a leading company in the development of unmanned systems and high technology on a global scale. As of 2025, it has established a strong presence in international markets through exports to 36 countries. Its high-performance AI-driven autonomous technologies significantly enhance operational efficiency and deliver an exceptional user experience. The company continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation with its nationally developed and proprietary solutions, while contributing to global digital transformation through its pioneering vision and commitment to research and development.



About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ’s total assets amounted to USD 251 billion as of 31 December 2024. Its rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, infrastructure and critical minerals, real estate investments, and sustainable manufacturing.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global provider of digital payments, digitisation, and financial technology. Through collaboration with both the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes in achieving inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions.