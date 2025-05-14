Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Dubai, UAE – Trendyol, one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce marketplaces, and Zid, Saudi Arabia’s leading e-commerce enablement platform, have partnered to accelerate growth opportunities for merchants in the Kingdom and UAE by providing local merchants with the tools to increase reach, scale, and grow digitally. This strategic partnership with Zid enables sellers to connect their stores to Trendyol, giving them instant access to over three million customers on the platform.

“Our focus has always been on empowering local businesses and enhancing the regional e-commerce ecosystem,” said Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO, Trendyol Gulf. “Zid shares many core values with us – from being a digital-first business to aiming to make a real impact on the local community and contributing towards the economic development of the region. This partnership opens new doors for brands and entrepreneurs to grow and marks an important step toward our longer-term ambition of enabling two-way commerce to and from Saudi. We’ve already welcomed 1,000 local SMEs to our platform in a short time, and with Zid, we’re well positioned to expand that reach and support even more businesses in their digital journey.”

Zid supports sellers to grow through a unified approach to digital and physical retail. The integration with Trendyol delivers on Zid’s Total Commerce vision, enabling merchants to manage every sales channel - online, offline, physical stores, and social commerce - through a single platform.

“With Trendyol as a key sales channel, Zid merchants can now set up their store and seamlessly sync their inventory, product listings, logistics, and payments, gaining access to one of the region’s fastest-growing digital marketplaces with millions of active, purchase-ready shoppers. Through Zid’s unified dashboard, they can manage all sales channels in one place, online and offline. “This powerful integration expands access to high-growth markets while equipping merchants with the tools and insights they need to scale. It reflects our commitment to being a catalyst for growth, unlocking regional opportunities for our merchants.” added Mazen AlDarrab, CEO of Zid.

This collaboration reflects Trendyol’s ongoing commitment to building a localized, inclusive marketplace that meets the evolving needs of Gulf consumers and businesses. As the company continues to grow its partner ecosystem, it remains focused on enabling more brands to scale seamlessly and succeed in the digital economy, as well as grow across borders.

About Trendyol

Founded in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol is one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms with a multi-category offering that includes its own private label brand, Trendyol Collection. It connects more than 250,000 sellers and well-known global brands with over 40 million customers on dedicated local language apps in Türkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

About Zid

Founded in 2017 by Mazen AlDarrab and Sultan AlAsmi, Zid is Saudi Arabia’s leading omni-channel e-commerce SaaS platform, headquartered in Riyadh. Serving over 13,500 local merchants and offering consumers more than two million SKUs, Zid provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that enable businesses to efficiently launch, manage, and scale their operations. Zid’s services includes online payments through ZidPay, in-store point-of-sale solutions with ZidPOS, and streamlined shipping via ZidShip. Additionally, its mobile app marketplace, Mazeed, aggregates top-tier products and stores to deliver seamless customer experiences. With a team of 250 employees, Zid is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and growth in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Zid is backed by local and regional investors including IMPACT46, Wa’ed Ventures (Saudi Aramco’s VC fund), Endeavour.