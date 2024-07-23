Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Intel to bring cutting-edge, AI-enabled security solutions to consumers across the region, empowering them to safely navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Through this collaboration, Trend Micro will integrate Intel's next-generation Lunar Lake processors, into its advanced consumer security offerings. This integration will empower users to experience unparalleled privacy and performance while safeguarding themselves against emerging AI-driven threats. Trend Micro is empowering consumers to run AI applications locally on their devices, providing enhanced privacy and performance.

“As the adoption of AI-powered devices and applications continues to surge in the MMEA markets, with the total expected gains of AI in the region reaching US$320 billion by 2030, it is crucial that we provide consumers with the most robust security solutions to protect their digital journeys," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "The value of this AI-driven era will ultimately depend on how secure it is, from the enterprise level to the individual consumer. Our partnership with Intel allows us to leverage their state-of-the-art hardware capabilities to deliver groundbreaking security features tailored for the unique needs of our regional customers."

“We are pleased to collaborate with Trend Micro on AI solutions leveraging our next generation Intel Core Ultra processors (code name Lunar Lake). Specifically, Trend Micro will be the first to utilize Lunar Lake’s 48 NPU Tops on their email defense feature to run scans locally, increasing user privacy and security while lowering latency”, said Carla Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling at Intel. “Intel enables a broad and open ecosystem and brings unmatched scale and channels for AI ISVs like Trend Micro. We look forward to driving their solutions to those seeking to adopt AI capable PCs rooted in security.”

By integrating Intel's Lunar Lake processors featuring advanced neural processing units (NPUs),Trend Micro's AI application protection capability is designed to safeguard consumers from emerging threats targeting AI-powered software, such as model tampering and knowledge base poisoning. Additionally, Trend Micro's NPU-powered email security solution enables local processing of email scans, delivering a faster and more privacy-centric user experience. Through these innovative security features, Trend Micro is ensuring consumers can embrace the benefits of AI technology while maintaining the highest levels of data protection.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend’s platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact: trendmicro@proglobal.ae