Dubai UAE: Traze, an innovative online trading company dedicated to bringing crystal clarity to investing, proudly announces that it has secured the prestigious SCA First Category License from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This milestone marks a significant step in Traze’s mission to redefine the trading experience, offering a transparent, accessible, and fair investing environment for traders in the MENA region and beyond.

The SCA First Category License grants Traze the ability to offer a wide range of financial services, including brokerage, portfolio management, and advisory services, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for both retail and institutional investors in the UAE and the broader region. In this context, Dubai stands out as a leading international financial hub in the MENA region, offering a tax-free environment, world-class infrastructure, and a regulatory framework aligned with international standards. These advantages make Dubai the ideal location for financial services companies, providing them with the perfect environment for growth, innovation, and attracting investment.

Celebrating this achievement with Traze’s team at its headquarters in Boulevard Plaza Tower 1 - Downtown Dubai, Erkin Kamran, Traze CEO commented: “Receiving the SCA First Category License is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a trading ecosystem built on trust, transparency, and innovation. This regulatory milestone allows us to further our mission of making investing more accessible and empowering traders with the tools and education they need to succeed.”

With this regulatory approval, Traze goes one significant step further into consolidating as a trusted brand, and will continue to expand its offerings in the region, ensuring that traders of all levels have access to world-class financial instruments and cutting-edge technology. The company’s focus on demystifying trading through intuitive tools and comprehensive educational resources remains at the heart of its successful differentiation strategy.

“This is an exciting milestone for Traze and for traders across the UAE and the wider MENA region. With the SCA First Category License, we are uniquely positioned to provide a secure and transparent trading environment that meets the highest regulatory standards. We are committed to supporting traders at every step of their journey, helping them craft their own bespoke portfolios with confidence.” added Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze.

The acquisition of the SCA First Category License underscores Traze’s ongoing efforts to enhance regulatory compliance and investor protection while fostering a dynamic and inclusive trading community. As Traze continues to expand, it remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled clarity and confidence in the world of online trading.

About Traze:

At Traze, we are shaping the future of online trading through technology, transparency, and global accessibility. Our commitment is to provide traders with an intelligent, data-driven trading environment, backed by regulatory security and cutting-edge financial tools.

At Traze, security and regulatory integrity are central to our operations. We maintain stringent compliance with global financial regulations to protect our clients and uphold best practices in financial trading.

Traze Securities L.L.C. License No: 20200000266, registered office is located at 3402, BLVD Plaza T1, Downtown Dubai, UAE.

Traze (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) – Licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) | FSP Number: 48248

Zeal Capital Market (Seychelles) Limited – Licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) | License No. SD027

Zeal Capital Market (UK) Limited is a company registered in England and Wales with register number 10219924 and whose registered office is at No. 1 Royal Exchange, London, EC3V 3DG. It is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 768451), and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zeal Holdings Limited. Zeal Capital Market (UK) Limited does not offer services to retail clients.

Our regulatory framework ensures transparency, investor protection, and compliance with international financial laws.