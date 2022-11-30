Abu Dhabi, UAE: Transtek Systems is delighted to sign an alliance agreement with KPMG Lower Gulf, introducing a cutting-edge technological tool, Mojodat and enhancing the Tangible Assets Management offering to its clients.

Husam Khaskieh, CEO of Transtek Systems, said, “Mojodat has become the software of choice for fixed assets management in the UAE, GCC, and the wider MENA. We’re pleased to have this alliance with KPMG Lower Gulf and to serve the clients of this regional leader in the fixed assets management practice.”

Firoz Ali Ghadyaly, Advisory Director, who is leading the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution at KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “Globally, KPMG is one of the leading service providers of the EAM solution. We are pleased to sign an alliance agreement with Transtek, one of its technology partners, to provide the Tangible Assets Management As-A-Service to our mutual clients in the Middle East. The As-A-Service (outsourcing) model will cover all elements of people, process, technology and advisory with Transtek’s Mojodat Assets management and tracking software.”

Transtek Systems is a UAE software company, founded in 2000 and has been since supporting small, medium, enterprise corporate and governmental organizations in their digital transformation across the MENA region by solving their pain points with a wide range of innovative software solutions.

KPMG Lower Gulf is part of KPMG International Cooperative’s global network of professional member firms. The KPMG network includes approximately 236,000 professionals in over 144 countries around the world. KPMG was the first major firm of its kind to organize itself along industry lines—a structure which enables us to develop in-depth knowledge of our clients’ businesses and provide them with an informed perspective.

-Ends-