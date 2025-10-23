Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As technology and business support services forge deeper synergies, Transguard Group has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huawei—a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, marking a strategic step aligned with this growing integration trend.

“This agreement with Huawei is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Rabie Atieh, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group. “By combining Huawei’s cutting-edge ICT capabilities with Transguard’s expertise in manpower outsourcing and project delivery, we’re laying the foundation for a future that’s both digitally intelligent and people-powered.”

Under the terms of the MOU, the two organisations will jointly explore opportunities in manpower outsourcing, independent consultant affiliation and visa-related services. Huawei will also be invited to participate in Transguard-led ICT projects, including workshops and proof-of-concept initiatives that showcase the latest technologies.

“This partnership with Transguard Group enables us to expand our digital transformation efforts into new operational fields,” said Kim Huang, Vice President of Huawei Global Transportation Business Unit. “Jointly, we aim to build integrated solutions that support AI-driven innovation and reinforce the UAE’s role as a global technology hub.’”

The MOU reflects a shared commitment to advancing and backing one another’s strategic goals. Both organizations are committed to exploring further collaboration that benefits their customers, stakeholders and the wider UAE economy.

About Transguard Group

Offering flexible solutions for all of the UAE’s staffing needs since 2001, Transguard Group is the region’s most trusted expert in security, facilities management, cash services and white-collar staffing, and more. With an annual turnover of AED 3.2 billion in FY24/25, Transguard’s expertise is in supplying the right people for its clients, precisely when and where they’re needed. To learn more, visit www.transguardgroup.com.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 208,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.