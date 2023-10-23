Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GADHA, a distinguished Emirati institution, has firmly established itself as a globally recognized training agency and consultancy, making waves in the arena of professional development. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, GADHA emerges as the driving force behind transformative growth and elevates the capabilities of individuals, institutions, and businesses.

In the dynamic business landscape of the UAE, companies have come to understand the pivotal role of employee training and development. This strategic investment bridges the gap between individual capabilities and organizational success. By offering regular training opportunities, businesses empower their workforce, fostering a workforce that not only excels in their roles but thrives in a culture of continuous learning. These initiatives not only enhance job performance but also boost job satisfaction, motivating employees to perform at their best.

As a homegrown Emirati institution, GADHA aligns itself with the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for excellence and progress. The institution's commitment to excellence is vividly demonstrated through a rich tapestry of tailored programs, including workshops, consultations, and assessments. Over 400 training courses have been delivered in more than 20 cities, covering a diverse array of topics, and touching the lives of over 30,000 individuals over a remarkable 16-year journey.

Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Founder and Chairman of GADHA, emphasized the importance of professional development to enhance productivity and profit: “Today, it is imperative for companies, investors, business professionals, and the entire business sector to recognize the paramount significance of investing in their most valuable asset - their talents. This strategic investment not only fosters the growth and development of employees but also reaps substantial benefits for the organizations themselves. Moreover, in the ever-changing world of professional development, a recent survey reveals a startling truth: an astonishing 45% of committed employees express a desire to remain longer with a business that actively supports their ongoing learning and development. The study's curiosity does not end there, however, since organizations with strong training programs not only develop talented employees but also claim a remarkable 24% better profit margin. This realization strikes a powerful chord, underscoring the crucial importance of corporate investment in professional development an area in which GADHA Training, under the direction of visionary leadership, stands as a model of excellence.”

GADHA enhances its reputation by partnering with key government institutions and private companies within the UAE, including the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior, the Crown Prince Court, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and EMMA for Peace (Euro-Mediterranean Music Academy), and many more. These collaborations equip individuals with the essential certifications and updated skills required to excel in their chosen careers.

Eng. Khaled also added, "A commitment to unlocking human potential shaped our journey from the very beginning. Through our training programs and collaborations, we have helped countless individuals and companies achieve remarkable feats, and we celebrate these accomplishments. There are elements in each success story that inspire hope and shatter barriers, and provide us with a clear picture of the future."

Within the organization, there is an exceptional team of international experts, each outstanding in their respective fields. His Excellency Amb. Dr. AbdulSalam AlMadani, GADHA's Expert in Sustainability Management, extends his deep knowledge to the initiatives, and Mr. Amin Awad, GADHA's Expert in Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), enriches the efforts with his extensive experience.

On the other hand, Dr. Habib Ghuloom Al Attar, GADHA's Expert in Culture and Arts, leverages his wealth of knowledge and experience for the organizations' mission, along with Eng. Anas AlMadani, GADHA's Expert in Strategy, who takes on a crucial role in enhancing strategic planning and execution. Additionally, Dr. Paolo Petrocelli, GADHA's Expert in International Cultural Diplomacy, adds a global perspective to the organizations' initiatives.

This diverse panel of experts, in collaboration with the seasoned GADHA team, sets the institution apart as a unique training agency that collaborates with renowned international authorities. Their collective wisdom and experience provide businesses with comprehensive and integrated training solutions that foster growth and pave the way for resounding success. GADHA stands as a pioneering model in this regard, offering an unrivaled opportunity for organizations to collaborate with a team of experts from diverse global disciplines.

