The Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced strategy and communications advisory firm, TrailRunner International, as its latest corporate member.



Based in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Shanghai and the USA, the organisation specialises in Financial and Corporate Communications, offering a comprehensive suite of services to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele. With a focus on International Strategy, the firm assists clients in navigating the complexities of cross-border communications, ensuring effective and culturally sensitive messaging.



Head of PRCA EMEA, Monika Fourneaux said:

"We are pleased to welcome TrailRunner International as our newest member at PRCA MENA. Their commitment to international strategy aligns with our mission to advance excellence in public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa region. We look forward to a collaborative relationship that fosters innovation, knowledge-sharing, and elevates the standards of communication in our industry."



TrailRunner International’s Head of Middle East, Seth Hand, said: “Although we only recently established our offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, TrailRunner International (TRI) has been successfully supporting clients across the region for several years. Our team, comprised of highly experienced professionals both locally and internationally, possesses a deep knowledge and understanding of the regional communications landscape and we look forward to joining the PRCA and contributing to its vital role in elevating the standards of the MENA’s public relations and communications industry."



About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.



We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.



