Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, the official representative of Volvo Cars in the UAE, is launching a unique automotive retail concept at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Volvo at The Galleria.

Volvo at The Galleria will offer existing and prospective customers, a retail experience that aims to bring the global automotive brand closer to them. The exclusive pop-up will exhibit the brand's popular XC and electric vehicle ranges, including the XC40 Recharge compact SUV and the C40 Recharge compact crossover.

The state-of-the-art pop-up represents a modern approach to luxury, offering an engaging, customer-centric retail experience powered by digital innovation. Customers can conveniently schedule their visit online, explore the space, and consult a 'Product Specialist’ who can introduce and educate visitors on Volvo Cars fleet and features, guiding customers through the interactive configurator to select a car that suits them. Interested customers can take a test drive of their new Volvo, directly from the mall location.

To further complete the customer experience, Volvo Cars has incorporated a streamlined 'six-step e-commerce' process within the kiosk. The 'Product Specialist; will assist customers in reserving their car, with delivery options available from Galleria Mall's parking area or through home delivery services to ensure a seamless customer journey.

Commenting on the announcement, Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Trading Enterprises, said: "Launching ‘Volvo at The Galleria’ reinforces Trading Enterprises Volvo Cars commitment to transforming the retail experience, bringing the Volvo range closer to its customers. Our aim is to present an unparalleled retail experience driven by digital innovation, and we are confident that our new location exceeds expectations. We look forward to welcoming our Abu Dhabi customers to this unique automotive retail concept.”

Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises will continue making strides to meet Volvo Cars’ strategy to provide customers with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

Volvo at The Galleria is located at North Atrium, Ground Floor, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi and will run seven days a week, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10:00 am to 12:00 am Friday to Saturday. For more information, visit: https://www.volvocarsuae.ae/en/articles/galleria-mall/

About Trading Enterprises – Volvo

Trading Enterprises, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in the UAE since 1985. The ISO9001:2008 company represents the world-renowned Volvo cars brand well known for its intuitive innovations, safety, environmental performance and Scandinavian design through its sales and after-sales network in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Trading Enterprises – Volvo offers a complete range of premium mobility solutions in the premium segment that includes Sedans (S60 and S90), SUV vehicles (XC40, XC60 and XC90) and Crossover SUVs (C40). Trading Enterprises is regarded as pioneers in the region by Volvo when it comes to adopting Volvo best practices and has introduced the region’s first Volvo Retail Experience Showroom and Volvo Personal Service – which offers a human-centric approach to sales and service.

For more information on Trading Enterprises – Volvo, please call 800 8823 or visit: https://www.volvocars.com/en-ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

