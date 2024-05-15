Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep successfully concluded its participation in the fifth and largest edition of Gov Games ever, held last month at Dubai Festival City, part of Al-Futtaim Real Estate, offering three winners a chance to get their hands on one of three Jeep Wrangler Sahara prize vehicles.

At the event, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Jeep showcased the Jeep Wrangler Sahara, offering participants and visitors the opportunity to experience the legendary nameplate’s powerful off-roading prowess as well as its strong customisability, with three Wrangler Sahara 2-Doors as exclusive raffle prizes for the event's attendees. Attracting more than 17,000 spectators, including families and leaders from various government entities who came to show their support and motivate their colleagues, the draws were conducted from March 1 to 3, resulting in three lucky winners: Ahmed Tarik Abdulrahman Mohamed Alameeri, Mohsin Alawi Alsati, and Allan Fortes.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Gov Games saw a total of 194 teams from around the world participate in the highly competitive four-day event, competing for a prize pool exceeding AED2.8 million across four categories, including the first-ever category for youth.

The brand-new Jeep Wrangler Sahara vehicles were handed over to the winners at an official handover ceremony at the Trading Enterprises Jeep showroom in Dubai Festival City on March 19 in the presence of distinguished guests, including Marco Melani, Managing Director of Trading Enterprises; Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Relations and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive; and Marwan Bin Essa, Director of Gov Games.

Commenting on the successful collaboration, Marco Melani, Managing Director of Trading Enterprises, stated: "We are thrilled to have been part of the latest and largest edition of Gov Games 2024, a platform that embodies resilience, teamwork, and the spirit of adventure – values that resonate strongly with the Jeep brand. The event was the ideal platform for us to showcase the Jeep Wrangler and demonstrate the brand’s heritage of adventure and excitement.”

The Jeep Wrangler Range reimagines adventure with a focus on innovation and performance. Equipped with a range of powerful engine options, elevating its capabilities both on and off the road, the latest evolution of the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV, the Wrangler stays true to delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

To learn more about, or test drive, the Jeep Wrangler, visit your nearest Trading Enterprises Jeep showroom. Alternatively, call 8005119 for more information.

Part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises represents some of the most iconic automotive brands including Chrysler, Dodge and RAM in the UAE, and Jeep in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

-Ends-

About Jeep

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of adventure and ability to handle any terrain with confidence. The Jeep vehicle line-up consists of the iconic Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Cherokee. A premium brand extension ‘Wagoneer by Jeep’ consists of the Grand Wagoneer, the original premium SUV. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span the distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators, and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

Visit our website here

For more information, please contact:

Shady Fekry

Regional Media and Influencer Relations Manager | Impact Porter Novelli