When it comes to payments, suppliers want them sooner rather than later. That’s at the core of why a textile manufacturer from India recently chose to partner with Tradewind Finance. To pay their suppliers without delay, and to ensure they had the liquidity to do so, the manufacturer enlisted Tradewind to advance them the capital tied to their receivables and, in turn, secured a USD 2,300,000 credit facility.

In operation since the 1960’s, the company manufactures bags for packaging, floor coverings, and apparel. The larger group that the company belongs to had been working with Tradewind for years and, satisfied with their services, felt confident introducing another one of their business holdings to the lender.

The manufacturer exports to various European countries and to the USA. It knew it was in good hands, then, choosing Tradewind as their preferred lender once again.

“Given our global network and cross-border financing, our client trusted the team at Tradewind to help support their sales in markets abroad. We are happy to have made managing relationships across the supply chain easier for them,” Soheil Zali, Regional Commercial Director at Tradewind Middle East Limited, commented.

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.

