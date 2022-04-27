Dubai, UAE: Tradeling, the Middle East and North Africa’s dominant eMarketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions announced today the launch of its second fulfilment centre in Dubai to meet market demand following the growth it witnessed in Q1 of this year. The new facility is also part of Tradeling’s larger growth strategy focused on strengthening its operations in the UAE and expanding its footprint throughout the MENA region, starting with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The technologically advanced 11,000 square meters fulfillment center located at Tarkhees will drive innovation and wholesale in the MENA region and will mainly cater to international sellers and edukaan customers - edukaan is one of Tradeling’s brands catering to micro-businesses such as groceries and salons.

Tradeling’s revenue in Q1 has increased by 35% month over month and surpassed 30x compared to the same period last year, its product selection reached close to 1 million unique products in 14 categories including automotive, beauty & personal care, construction & hardware, consumer electronics and many more. Today, They have over 150,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 55 countries and have received over 100,000 quotation and inquiry requests.

The tech empowered eCommerce platform provides essential value-adds for buyers including finding trading partners and products from verified sellers curated by industry experts, a catered platform for every business type, and trade finance facilities through direct credit lines and several partnerships with banks and credit insurance companies across the UAE.

The new fulfilment center will further capacitate one of Tradeling’s primary offerings focused on enabling sellers to bulk ship their goods to the UAE and selling them in smaller quantities; saving significant shipping costs. On the other hand, SMEs and micro-businesses in the region will benefit from lower wholesale costs and faster delivery advantages through the “Fulfiled by Tradeling” program. The program also provides several added benefits to international sellers including customs support, inspection services, smart freight options, and last-mile delivery.

Commenting on the occasion is Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer at Tradeling: “We are proud to announce the launch of our second fulfilment centre in Dubai to administer greater services to our customers as we continue to grow our business and solidify our presence in the region. Driven by the obsession with our customer’s needs, digital-first mentality, and innovation, the new facility will make sure we keep up with the demand from both buyers and sellers while easing their operational challenges to maximize their earning potential, and ensure competitive pricing.”

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, the platform leverages advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks.

Tradeling is the dominant business-to-business ecosystem in MENA, with its e-marketplace and other platforms such as edukaan, Tradeling Pro and Tradeling Commodities, catering to all types of business customers. Driven by the purpose that everything they do, they do because they believe the future of trade is digital. They believe that the future is also now. The way they shape the future is by building a digital ecosystem, beautifully designed and simple to use. They give their users what they never thought they needed.

