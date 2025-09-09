Dubai - TPConnects has announced the successful launch of EGYPTAIR's NDC (New Distribution Capability) content on Iris, the leading travel aggregator platform. This integration provides travel professionals and corporate clients with access to EGYPTAIR's complete NDC offering.

TPConnects Technologies is one of the leading aggregators, with a worldwide customer footprint for Iris. Travel agencies using Iris can access EGYPTAIR’s content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and other NDC content through a single interface. Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

The EGYPTAIR NDC integration on Iris enables travel sellers to have comprehensive access to:

The full range of EGYPTAIR's NDC offers

Void/Refund capabilities, enabling flexible travel management and enhanced customer service

This marks a strengthening of the partnership as TPConnects’ Astra NDC solution already powers the EGYPTAIR Retailing System (ERS) – the EGYPTAIR NDC Portal and NDC API. With the integration of EGYPTAIR NDC on Iris, the airline benefits from wider reach, and Iris customers get access to the pioneering airline’s network reaching more than 80 destinations worldwide.

"This strategic partnership with TPConnects enhances the ability of Egypt’s flag carrier to deliver NDC content to a wider network of travel providers," said Mr. Amr Adawy, EGYPTAIR VP Commercial.

Mr. Adawy added "At EGYPTAIR, we are expanding our reach while maintaining the flexibility and service excellence that our passengers expect as EGYPTAIR always holds the goal of providing the utmost levels of service to its passengers worldwide coinciding with the current fleet modernization plan that the airline is implementing."

"The launch of EGYPTAIR NDC content on Iris represents our commitment to advancing modern airline retailing," said Giuseppe Candela, VP – Global Sales, at TPConnects. "By delivering our comprehensive NDC offerings of our Iris aggregator and Astra technology to EGYPTAIR, we're showcasing that our technology is ready to support the NDC growth ambitions of airlines and travel sellers."

In celebration of the successful Iris integration, TPConnects and EGYPTAIR will be hosting an event for travel sellers in Cairo on Sep 15, 2025.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Airlines (NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal Solutions), and Iris for Travel Sellers (An Aggregator Platform) – TPConnects delivers modern air retailing capabilities that drive technological innovation while helping travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi program and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company's position as a leader in travel retailing innovation.

TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of the IATA NDC standardization. Travel industry organizations interested in joining TPConnects’ International Reseller Program can learn more and apply at www.tpconnects.com/partnerships.

About EGYPTAIR

EGYPTAIR is one of the world’s pioneer airlines. Established in May of 1932, it became the seventh carrier in the world and the first in the Middle East and Africa to join IATA.

EGYPTAIR joined the Star Alliance network, the largest airline alliance in the world in 2008, to offer its customers better flight connections and more comfortable travel. EGYPTAIR is the only airline based in MENA region that is part of the network.