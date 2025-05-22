Dubai, UAE – tp bennett, the leading UK-based architecture and design firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bluehaus, renowned for its architectural, design and engineering consultancy services, based in Dubai, UAE, with offices across the Middle East. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in tp bennett's international expansion and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable

architecture and design.

The acquisition of Bluehaus will enhance tp bennett's international reach and bring on-board Bluehaus' extensive experience of design and delivery in the Middle Eastern region. Bluehaus' award-winning track record of high-quality design will complement tp bennett's diverse projects and expertise across the UK and beyond. The collaboration will support tp bennett in its commitment to create world leading sustainable design at a global scale, with an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach.

"We are excited to welcome Bluehaus to tp bennett," said Julian Sharpe, Principal at tp bennett. "This coming together of the two practices is a natural evolution of a relationship that has developed over more than 15 years of successfully collaborating and delivering projects together. This synergy aligns with our vision to expand our global footprint and leverage Bluehaus'

exceptional talent and experience across interior design, architecture and engineering. It enables us to deliver sustainable design services to clients that are increasingly demanding a strategic global partner.”

The partnership will deliver value across both markets by responding to rising demand for design that integrates advanced sustainability and smart technologies, with sophisticated thinking around how spaces support people and performance. Clients of both firms can expect a broader range of services and expertise, ensuring the highest standards of design and delivery.

Combining tp bennett’s architecture and interiors expertise with Bluehaus’ local design capability will enable a distinctive approach in a region that demands and drives ambitious, innovative design.

"We are proud to join forces with tp bennett," said Ben Corrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Bluehaus. "We have genuinely shared values, both as designers and business leaders. Crucially, our commitment to design quality and providing an exemplary service for clients make this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to collaborating on groundbreaking projects across a range of sectors including hospitality, cinemas, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education and workplace."

Bluehaus has amassed an impressive client list over its 23-year history, working with the biggest and most prestigious clients across the region such as Dubai Holding, PIF, EmiratesNBD, Jumeirah, Emaar and Seven as well as occupiers including Credit Suisse, Accenture, Blackrock, Amazon and Sales Force. tp bennett was founded over a century ago and now with offices in London, Manchester and Leeds has recently delivered headquarters for occupiers such as Deutsche Bank, Spotify and Meta, as well as Stonecutter, a major new office building in the City of London and a series of district hospitals in Ghana.

The acquisition is effective immediately and Ben Corrigan continues to lead the Middle East offices, ensuring stability and continuity in the region. He also joins the tp bennett Board.

“This partnership marks a bold new chapter for tp bennett and a significant milestone in our international growth journey” said Katia Polidoro, Principal at tp bennett. “Together, we are bringing a distinctive proposition to the region, uniting interior design, architecture, masterplanning and MEP engineering in a way that is both cohesive and impactful. Our independence and scale mean we are hugely invested in our clients, while delivering quality projects with purpose. It is this combination of agility, human touch, personal service, and creative excellence that drives the outcomes our clients value most.” – ENDS –

About tp bennett

tp bennett is a leading architecture and design practice located in London, Manchester and Leeds with affiliate offices in more than 20 countries. The partnership is supported by specialists in sustainability, strategy, design technology, town planning, research and graphics.

Over 360 staff work across the practice with projects covering a range of sectors including corporate offices, datacentres, education, health, hotels, bars & restaurants, public/civic use, residential, retail & leisure, student residential, and transportation. tp bennett recently completed the award-winning 11 & 12 Wellington Place in Leeds – one of the UK’s most sustainable office buildings and the first NABERS design reviewed Five Star building in the UK outside of London. Recent clients also include Spotify, Meta, Capital Group and BT.

Founded in 1921 by Sir Thomas Bennett, today tp bennett is led by a fourth generation of Directors who are passionately committed to design and providing a first-class professional service tailored to each client’s needs.

Further information can be found at www.tpbennett.com | @tpbennettllp

About Bluehaus

Bluehaus is a leading multidisciplinary consultancy in the Middle East with over 20 years of expertise in interior design, architecture, and MEP engineering. Driven by its brand promise of "inspired design, forward-thinking people," the practice is dedicated to creating inspirational, people-centric, and resilient environments that enhance everyday experiences. Bluehaus’ approach is rooted in crafting memorable journeys, with a strong

commitment to innovation and excellence across the sectors it serves – workplace, hospitality, F&B, cinemas, leisure, and entertainment.

With offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, Bluehaus is strategically positioned to support an extensive network of global and local clients and partners. The team, comprising 70 professionals, is led by a senior leadership group that has worked together for over a decade. This leadership is deeply committed to well-being, diversity, and continuous innovation, improvement, and development, values that reinforce the company’s culture.

Over the past two decades, Bluehaus has established strong relationships with renowned global brands, leading local organisations, and government entities. Clients include Dubai Holding, PIF, EmiratesNBD, Jumeirah, Emaar, and Seven, as well as international occupiers such as Credit Suisse, Accenture, BlackRock, Amazon, Salesforce, and Smart Dubai, among others.

Further information can be found at www.bluehausme.com

@bluehausme