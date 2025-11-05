With over US$500 million worth of assets already in its tokenisation pipeline — spanning real estate, commodities, art, music, and film — Toyow is positioned to be a key catalyst in the next wave of blockchain adoption

Dubai, UAE: Toyow, the multi-category Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenisation platform, has successfully conducted its highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE), with its native utility token, $TTN, now officially listed on MEXC Exchange.

The TGE represents a major milestone, transforming Toyow’s vision into reality and enabling users, partners, and investors to actively engage with its ecosystem. This achievement positions Toyow as one of the most ambitious and forward-looking players in the RWA space.

A Token Generation Event (TGE) is the technical process of creating and distributing a new cryptocurrency or digital token to the public for the first time. It often serves as a fundraising mechanism for a blockchain project, allowing it to raise capital from investors in exchange for tokens, which are then used for a specific purpose within the project's ecosystem. While similar to an Initial Coin Offering (ICO), a TGE emphasizes emphasizes the creation and distribution of tokens, whereas an ICO primarily focuses on fundraising.

With this launch, Toyow is introducing more than just a token — it is unveiling a fully licensed, revenue-linked ecosystem with real RWA pipelines, deflationary tokenomics, and robust global compliance.

What makes it different is that each token is linked to real marketplace activity, not speculation. Each token connects to real world assets, utility, actual usage and tangible value assets.

“This marks the start of Toyow’s next phase, focusing on expanding licenses and asset categories across regions for the Marketplace. Immediately after listing, Toyow will also roll out staking and liquidity rewards, allowing early holders to put their $TTN to work,” said Jack Deakin, Head of Partnerships at Toyow.

“This milestone is a major leap for Toyow as it continues its mission to democratise access to real-world assets and bridge traditional finance with blockchain-based ownership. Over time, holders will also unlock access to new features, exclusive drops, and marketplace benefits. Holding $TTN means being part of the ecosystem from the very beginning and growing with it.”

MEXC, founded in 2018, is a cryptocurrency exchange offering a wide range of services, including spot and futures trading, and serves over 40 million users across 170+ countries. It is known for its large selection of tokens, low trading fees, and daily airdrop opportunities.

The listing follows Toyow’s successful raising of US$1.5 million in its pre-sale round.

Toyow’s native utility token, $TTN, lies at the heart of its growing ecosystem. Beyond trading, it provides holders with access to exclusive tokenised offerings — including real estate, commodities, music, movies, and art — along with staking and yield programs linked to platform revenues, transaction incentives, and creator and investor rewards, aligning early supporters with long-term growth.

By integrating these utilities, Toyow ensures that $TTN holders benefit from active participation and rewards in one of the fastest-growing segments of Web3 — the tokenised RWA economy.

With over US$500 million worth of assets already in its tokenisation pipeline — spanning real estate, commodities, art, music, and film — Toyow is well-positioned as a catalyst in the next wave of blockchain adoption. Its regulatory-first approach and cross-jurisdictional infrastructure (UAE, EU, and BVI) ensure both institutional and retail investors have compliant, secure, and transparent access to high-value assets.

About Toyow

Toyow is a next-generation, multi-category tokenization platform enabling seamless access to real-world assets (RWAs) through blockchain technology. Toyow empowers institutions and investors to tokenize, trade, and manage physical and financial assets — from real estate, commodities, to movies, music, art and alternative investments — on a unified, secure, and compliant marketplace.

With a focus on regulatory integrity, investor protection, and scalable infrastructure, Toyow supports full-cycle tokenization services including smart contract development, STO launchpads, and secondary trading. Its mission is to democratise ownership and unlock liquidity across traditionally illiquid asset classes for the next billion in Web3.

To learn more, please visit: www.toyow.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/toyow.official

For more information, please contact tanu@hopefounderz.com