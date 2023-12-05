Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ToYou, a Saudi-based super app, has significantly enhanced the online shopping experience by introducing the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) feature. Launched in January 2023, ToYou is the first to adopt this payment solution, influencing others to follow. With its convenience and flexibility, ToYou Pay Later has transformed how customers shop and pay for purchases.

To avail themselves of the ToYou Pay Later feature, customers can select the option during the checkout process on the ToYou Super app. No additional charges or fees are associated with this feature, making it an attractive choice for users. The ToYou Pay Later feature is available across all cities in Saudi Arabia, offering convenience and accessibility to customers nationwide.

Introducing the BNPL feature on ToYou empowers customers to order and pay for the desired products later. This flexibility allows individuals to manage their finances more efficiently and purchase without immediate payment constraints. Customers can now shop quickly and conveniently, whether for a spontaneous treat or a planned purchase.

Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO, ToYou, asserted: "Our commitment to providing convenience and flexibility to our customers while ensuring they receive top-quality service spurred our adoption of the BNPL feature. The ToYou Pay Later feature has been pivotal in our success, increasing customer satisfaction by embracing this innovative payment solution.”

He added: “Introducing the ToYou Pay Later feature aligns with our mission to innovate and continuously provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions. As the demand for flexible payment options rises, ToYou is at the forefront of meeting these evolving consumer needs.”

A survey conducted by Research and Markets, published at the end of 2022, revealed that the BNPL payments sector in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by over 80% during 2022. The same research also forecasted a CAGR of over 40% from 2022 to 2028, including a gross merchandise value of over US $5 billion. The overall global BNPL Gross Merchandise Value is expected to increase from a base of US $433.7 billion in 2022 to a staggering US $960.6 billion growth by 2028 – emphasizing the growth potential of BNPLs not only in the Saudi market but also globally.

ToYou is further propelling the growth of e-commerce in Saudi Arabia and catering to the evolving needs of its tech-savvy customers.

About ToYou:

ToYou is a Saudi-based super app that connects users, merchants, and representatives across the kingdom. From groceries to restaurant deliveries and courier services, the platform enables consumers to find anything, buy anything, and have anything delivered through a single super app.

ToYou integrates M-commerce, logistics, and a full-scope chat system in one platform, delivering a seamless experience backed by strong logistics and cutting-edge technology. From consumers to companies, ToYou brings a world of opportunities to everyone, reviving businesses, creating job opportunities, and catering to people’s everyday needs. ToYou is available on the Apple Store, Google Play, and Huawei’s AppGallery.

