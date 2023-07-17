Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Further building on Toyota’s commitment to creating mobility for all and developing versatile vehicles that reflect the aspirations of today’s drivers, Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, announced the launch of the all-new Innova. The spacious vehicle blends sleek design with comfort and functionality and comes equipped with a host of advanced features that cater to the needs of Toyota’s most discerning customers.

Toyota Innova has long been envisioned as the answer to the unique needs of groups of families and friends. Its design styling has shifted considerably, from a traditional Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) to a more dynamic SUV-like design with a sophisticated façade and a generous cabin with ample room for passengers and luggage.

The all-new Toyota Innova has a high-lifted and powerful stance combined with a dynamic side silhouette, coupled with uncompromised attention to on-road comfort. This, along with the introduction of a 5th generation hybrid electric system with EV mode, has seen the Toyota Innova reemerge as not only a stylish and customer-friendly vehicle, but a highly ecological choice for today’s discerning consumers.

Hideki Mizuma, Toyota Innova Chief Engineer in charge of development of the new vehicle, said: "We are delighted to introduce the all-new Toyota Innova, a vehicle that offers unparalleled spaciousness, luggage space and peace of mind to all. The all-new Toyota Innova also embodies our commitment to designing a car that will be loved by millennial families with global values, one that is both eco-friendly and people friendly. This has mainly been achieved by changing the vehicle from a body-on-frame structure to a monocoque structure, allowing us to adopt a combination of a TNGA platform, a 5th generation hybrid powertrain, and an e-CVT. These innovations have enabled us to both offer more interior room and develop a high-performing hybrid electric variant.”

Toyota has successfully merged its expertise in hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) development with its renowned commitment to Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR), giving birth to the all-new Toyota Innova HEV. This vehicle not only builds on a legacy of over 25 years in pioneering eco-friendly technology, but also proudly caters to the needs of over 23 million delighted customers who have embraced Toyota's electrified vehicles. With the most comprehensive HEV lineup in the region, Toyota continues to set new standards and exceed expectations in delivering sustainable and efficient mobility solutions.

The all-new Toyota Innova is built around the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the company's groundbreaking strategy in terms of how it designs, engineers, and packages its vehicles. TNGA retains all of Toyota’s traditional values of superlative build quality and safety while injecting a fun driving experience. It also delivers excellent body rigidity and a low center of gravity, guaranteeing a more rewarding driving experience. The newly launched vehicle features a new MacPherson strut-type suspension at the front and a semi-independent torsion beam suspension at the rear, contributing to outstanding stability and handling to create exceptional ride comfort.

To provide customers with a more enjoyable driving style, the all-new Toyota Innova ‎is available with a choice of two powertrain options. The first is an electric hybrid system, which combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150 hp and 118 nm of torque, and two electric motors that produce 111 hp and 206 nm of torque. Combined, the two power sources offer an impressive 184 hp. The system is also paired with an Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT). This allows it to achieve the lowest fuel efficiency among the two variants, with a consumption rate of 24.3 km/l, while elevating the driving experience to new levels. Customers can also opt for the petrol engine variant, which comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine that produces 172 hp and 205 nm of torque. Paired with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it combines powerful acceleration with exceptional overall performance.

The all-new Toyota Innova's wide, aerodynamic exterior design is further emphasized by a large hexagonal grille and extruding hood. These elements are perfectly integrated with the Toyota Innova’s elongated daytime running lamp design and turn signal lamps which go beyond the edges of the grille towards the corners of the vehicle, further accentuating its firm stance. A thick underbody is characterized by a high, flowing beltline to form a strong SUV-like silhouette, further accentuated by the strong character lines and wide edges at the rear tires. Moving to the rear design, a lower black bumper seamlessly integrates with the vehicle’s rear over fenders and rear gate and imparts a more streamlined, stylish feel to the vehicle.

The similarly refined interior of the Toyota Innova is designed to offer optimum comfort and convenience to all on-board. Upon entering the vehicle, passengers will immediately notice the Innova’s thoughtful and ergonomic design. Customers can choose from either elegant suede-like material or matte upholstery on the upper portion of the dashboard and doors for a high-quality look and feel. A 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display (MID) and operating equipment have also been intuitively designed for maximum usability. The Innova also features an 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

The all-new Toyota Innova offers three rows of seats, accommodating up to eight people. The seats come with enhanced cushioning and holding sensation for increased comfort. In addition, the second-row seats can be chosen as either a bench or captain seats configuration. When equipped with captain seats, the second-row seats also come with a folding side table, adding an extra level of convenience for passengers. Furthermore, the second and third rows can be folded individually or together, allowing for versatile layouts that prioritize passenger comfort and provide ample space for cargo, including longer items. The Toyota Innova also comes with a high-floored platform, which not only enhances the comfort of rear occupants, but also contributes to a more pleasant drive, particularly over longer distances.

The Toyota Innova has been thoughtfully designed with numerous storage compartments throughout, including a total of 12 cup and drinking bottle holders for the convenience of passengers. Enhancing the overall experience, the Toyota Innova features interior illumination and a six-speaker sound system. Furthermore, it boasts dual-zone, front and rear automatic air conditioning and a rear control panel, ensuring optimal comfort for all passengers. The smart entry and start systems provide added convenience, simplifying the vehicle access and ignition process. The Toyota Innova also comes with a number of smart device charging options, with a front and rear 12V charging port and four USB ports to sustain smart device usage throughout any trip.

As with any Toyota vehicle, the all-new Toyota Innova comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features. These include six SRS airbags (front airbags for the driver and passenger, side airbags for the front seats, and side-curtain airbags for all three rows of seats), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Brake Hold function, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Traction Control (TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Back Monitor (BM), Rear Clearance Sonars (RCS), and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among others. Additionally, parents can enjoy peace of mind thanks to the inclusion of the ISOFIX safety system, which securely attaches baby seats for enhanced safety and security.

A selection of eight captivating exterior hues enhances the striking appearance of the all-new Toyota Innova. This range features two new colors: Dk. Steel MC and Blackish Brown MC, along with long-standing favorites, such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl MC, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Attitude Black Metallic, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic. Complementing these exterior hues is the vehicle’s sizable cabin, furnished with either a Black or Dark Chestnut color scheme. The Toyota Innova also comes equipped with either 16-inch or 17-inch machine-finished, 10-spoke aluminum wheels that further emphasize its overall glamour and upscale SUV-like aesthetic.

For more information about Toyota Bahrain and Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, interested customers can visit the showroom in Sitra, call 17730730 or visit Toyota.com.bh.

-Ends-

For press enquiries, please contact Shaikha Almawlani, Corporate Communications via email on shaikha.a@ekkanoo.com.bh