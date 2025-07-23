Dubai, UAE – TownX, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate developers with an AED 4 billion project portfolio, has announced the launch of its new residential project, Ashley Hills. Located on one of Arjan’s largest land plots, the AED 662 million development covers over 400,000 square feet of sellable area and is set to be a key addition to the Dubai real estate market.

The project will feature 616 residential units designed to cater to families and investors looking for high-quality living spaces. Ashley Hills will offer a variety of apartment types, each designed with spacious interiors and modern amenities, making it an attractive option for a wide range of buyers.

Situated in one of Dubai’s rapidly developing districts, Arjan offers strong connectivity to major roads, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The area’s growing infrastructure, which includes schools, retail centres, parks, and recreational facilities, makes it an ideal location for residents seeking convenience and lifestyle.

Haider Abduljabbar, Executive Director of TownX, said, “The launch of Ashley Hills represents our ongoing commitment to developing high-quality, accessible communities in emerging neighbourhoods like Arjan. With its strategic location and focus on modern design and sustainable building practices, this project will offer a solid investment opportunity while meeting the growing demand for residential options in this area.”

The project will offer two flexible payment plans to make purchasing more accessible: a 40/60 payment plan, with 40% due during construction and 60% upon handover; and a 70/30 payment plan, with 70% due during construction and 30% at handover.

Since its inception in 2017, TownX has focused on delivering projects ahead of schedule and with attention to detail. With over 1,774 units delivered and 2,125 apartments currently in development, the company continues to expand its footprint in Dubai’s real estate market. Ashley Hills is another milestone in TownX’s efforts to create residential communities that meet the needs of modern families while delivering long-term value.

Other key developments delivered by TownX include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

About TownX

Founded in 2017, TownX is a Dubai-based real estate developer with a project portfolio valued at AED 4 billion. Driven by a team of 350 employees, the company has delivered over 1,774 units to date. TownX is currently developing 2,125 apartments and has completed 1,036,000 square feet of premium living space. With a focus on family-oriented communities, the company designs spaces that cater to all generations. TownX prioritises premium quality by incorporating high-end finishes, energy-efficient designs, and spacious interiors. Above all, the company is committed to an exceptional user experience, ensuring that each project enhances the daily lives of its residents. Key developments delivered include Easy18, Easy19, Luma21 and Luma22 in JVC. Ongoing projects include 11 Hills Park at Dubai Science Park and Luma Park Views in JVC.

