Yellow Door Energy provides the solar lease, enabling Nestlé Pure Life to switch to renewable energy, reduce its electricity costs

Over 2,500 solar panels have been installed to meet 80% of the factory’s energy consumption

This is in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Clean Energy Strategy, as well as Nestlé’s commitment to source 100% renewable electricity from its sites by 2025

Dubai, UAE: Nestlé Pure Life, the number one bottled water brand in the Middle East and North Africa region, expands renewable energy by commissioning a solar power plant at its production facility in Dubai with Yellow Door Energy. The solar plant will generate 2,400 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity which will reduce carbon emission by one million kilograms per year[1]. This is part of how Nestlé addresses CO2 emissions, in line with its Net Zero emissions roadmap by 2050.

Over 2,500 solar panels have been installed on a carport structure to meet 80% of the factory’s energy consumption. The carport structure measures six meters in height and provides shading for 72 Nestlé Waters distribution trucks. Robots are used to regularly clean the panels’ surface in order to maximize energy generation efficiency and optimize visual aesthetics.

Matthias Riehle, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Waters Middle East North Africa, said: “The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy brings us closer to our commitment to power all our facilities with renewable electricity by 2025. Today, I am honored to inaugurate this solar carport, which will produce 2,400 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity and reduce carbon emission by one million kilograms annually. This is one key milestone in our exciting journey towards Net Zero Emissions by 2050.”

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of Yellow Door Energy, said: “Congratulations to Nestlé on this achievement towards Net Zero. Solar power is an integral part of any visionary business that wants to champion sustainability and profitability. This is Yellow Door Energy’s third project with Nestlé and our company looks forward to expanding and strengthening this partnership for many years to come. As a UAE-based solar developer, it is our humble privilege to contribute towards the UAE's Clean Energy Strategy and the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

As the solar lease provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant during the lease term. By working with solar developers, businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

ABOUT NESTLÉ WATERS

Nestlé Waters is the bottled water division of Nestlé, the world's largest food & beverage company. Created in 1992, we have a portfolio of natural and healthy hydration choices that builds on Nestlé’s expertise in the field of bottled water and nutrition. Nestlé® Pure Life® is the number one bottled water brand and available across nine countries, delivering high quality great-tasting water that families trust.

ABOUT YELLOW DOOR ENERGY

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and South Asia. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Equinor, and APICORP. www.yellowdoorenergy.com

[1] Estimate is based on DEWA’s grid emission factor of 0.4041 tCO2/MWh as published in its 2021 sustainability report: https://www.dewa.gov.ae/~/media/Files/Customer/Sustainability%20Reports/DEWA%20Sustainability%20Report%202020.ashx