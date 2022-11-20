Manama: The Tourism Minister, Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi discussed with the Director of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed Al-Shaikh, enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties in a number of areas, foremost of which is the development of the educational tourism sector, according to Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026 on one hand, and the leading role of the BIBF in attracting students from across the world on the other hand.

In a statement during her visit, the Tourism Minister stressed the importance of the partnership between the Tourism and Banking sectors as complementary to each other in enhancing the roles played by national institutions, as well as its support for the plans and programmes of the Tourism Ministry and its investment projects that provide wide opportunities for investors to work in the Kingdom, noting the role of this close partnership between Tourism and Banks in supporting the Economic Recovery Plan set by the esteemed government.

Her Excellency also noted the active role of the BIBF in qualifying and building the capabilities of national cadres in the fields of banking and finance, in addition to developing capabilities in emerging areas such as cybersecurity and others, through hosting many corporate events, stressing the importance of the training programmes provided by the Institute and the effective contribution in creating job opportunities for graduates of national workforce.

Her Excellency toured the BIBF building, to see the various facilities and educational infrastructure available to students and trainees, by providing a high-level training and a seamless learning experience.

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh welcomed Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, expressing the BIBF's keenness to enhance cooperation in various fields with the Tourism Ministry, especially in terms of promoting educational tourism in the Kingdom, as it is an important tributary to the tourism sector and the national economy.

He also pointed out that the training programmes offered by the BIBF are in line with Bahrain's vision to promote educational tourism and promote the Kingdom as destination for those interested in specialised studies.

Dr. Al-Shaikh expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Tourism for this generous visit, which confirms her keenness to learn about the level of educational services provided by the Institute to students and trainees, stressing the Institute's readiness to cooperate and coordinate with the Ministry in various fields.

The BIBF’s Director added that the BIBF continuously seeks to activate joint cooperation with all government and private organisations to develop a work system in a way that contributes to improving the level of services provided to citizens, by providing the best training services.

-Ends-