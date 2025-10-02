The Tourism Development Fund, the national enabler of the tourism sector, took part in the 25th Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), hosted in Rome with the participation of more than 1,200 figures, including ministers, CEOs, and leaders of international organizations.

During the summit, Tourism Development Fund CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri spoke in a session on developing the travel experience to become smoother, more inclusive, and more sustainable through smart investment, innovation, and constructive public-private collaboration.

He stressed that sustainability is not a burden on the tourism sector but rather the driving force behind creating a balanced industry that combines economic growth with environmental protection, ensures resilience, and fosters long-term value that benefits future generations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the fund announced the release of its first research paper, which highlights the importance of integrating sustainability into the tourism industry as an investment value. The paper highlights how sustainability enhances profitability, reduces risks, unlocks opportunities for growth and innovation, and meets the growing global demand for authentic and sustainable travel experiences, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.