

Dubai, October 27th, 2022 – TotalEnergies announced today it reached the milestone of 500 MW of onsite B2B solar distributed generation in operation. More than 300 sites of its industrial and commercial customers have been equipped with solar panels in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

TotalEnergies sells to its B2B customers green electricity produced directly on their sites through long-term onsite Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). It develops, finances, builds and operates the solar installations on these roofs, carports, as well as on available industrial land.

These solar solutions enable companies to produce clean energy directly at their sites – benefitting from significant savings on their current cost of electricity and reducing their carbon footprints.

“We are delighted to have reached 500 MW of onsite B2B distributed solar capacity worldwide. Thanks to our expertise in this market segment, we provide concrete and competitive solutions to our B2B customers to help them reach their sustainability goals and reduce their energy costs. With a footprint spanning 30 countries worldwide in the Distributed Generation business, we expect to speed up our growth and expand our portfolio in operation to one gigawatt by 2023.” said Matthieu Langeron, VP Solar Distributed Generation at TotalEnergies.

In Middle East and Africa, this milestone was celebrated at Bayara's facility, which has been our customer for three years.

“In line with the company’s vision to improve humanity’s health in the long run, every decision we take aims to optimize our resources’ efficiency and reduce waste. An integral part of our Environmental Responsibility is to reduce our dependency on non-renewable energy sources, this transition was attainable with TotalEnergies solar rooftop installation at our main factory that enabled us to reduce our environmental footprint and reinforce our commitment to our three main pillars, Environment, Sustainability and People. Successfully 70% of our electricity consumption is now coming directly from the Sun.” said Jean-Daniel Mottais, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Bayara.

