Sharjah, UAE – Caucasus Auto Import, one of the leading U.S. vehicle importers with over 20 years of global experience, has officially launched its UAE headquarters in Sharjah. The expansion marks a major milestone for the company as it brings its dealer-focused services to one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets, offering UAE car dealers direct access to its end-to-end vehicle import solutions.

Founded in 2004, Caucasus Auto Import has delivered nearly one million vehicles from the United States to Europe and Asia, establishing itself as a trusted leader in safe, reliable, and efficient auto imports. With a team of over 700 professionals across eight countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and now the UAE, the company is uniquely positioned to provide localised, on-the-ground support for dealers across the Middle East.

“With our new UAE headquarters, we are taking a significant step in our mission to transform the vehicle import process for dealers,” said George Makaridze, Regional Director, Caucasus Auto Import. “The UAE is not just a new market for us, it is a gateway to the wider Middle East and Central Asia. Our goal is to set new standards of transparency, efficiency, and customer-focused solutions while becoming the trusted partner of choice for every dealer in the region.”

Caucasus Auto Import offers UAE car dealers comprehensive solutions that simplify the entire vehicle import journey, including:

Free Premium Auction Access – Direct access to certified A-category U.S. auctions (including Copart) with the lowest fees in the market.

– Direct access to certified A-category U.S. auctions (including Copart) with the lowest fees in the market. Expert Vehicle Selection & Inspection – Thorough history checks via Carfax and Autocheck, expert guidance, and bid-on-behalf services.

– Thorough history checks via Carfax and Autocheck, expert guidance, and bid-on-behalf services. All-Inclusive Shipping & Insurance – Faster transit times, no intermediaries, integrated insurance at no extra cost, and transparent, competitive rates.

– Faster transit times, no intermediaries, integrated insurance at no extra cost, and transparent, competitive rates. Dedicated Personal Managers – Each dealer is assigned a local manager who provides tailored support and can meet face-to-face.

– Each dealer is assigned a local manager who provides tailored support and can meet face-to-face. Seamless Customs & Logistics – Full handling of documentation, port clearance, and delivery with one consolidated invoice.

– Full handling of documentation, port clearance, and delivery with one consolidated invoice. Additional benefits include unique financing products, cost-effective motorcycle shipping, SUV shipping at sedan rates, flexible and affordable handling of US car titles, and more.

The UAE’s rapidly growing automotive sector, driven by strong consumer demand for high-quality vehicles and efficient sourcing, makes it a prime market for Caucasus Auto Import. By establishing a Sharjah base, the company bridges the gap between U.S. auction platforms and local car dealerships, offering faster turnaround times, predictable costs, and a personalised customer experience that goes far beyond logistics.

With its UAE launch, Caucasus Auto Import’s long-term vision is to set new benchmarks in reliability, transparency, and customer service while empowering dealers to grow their businesses confidently.

For more information, visit:

https://www.caucasusautoform.com/ue?utm_source=release&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=release_uae

Caucasus Auto Import Locations:

Regional Headquarters: Industrial Area 4 - Industrial Area - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates

Global Presence: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, UAE

About Caucasus Auto Import

Founded in 2004, Caucasus Auto Import is a leading U.S. vehicle importer with a proven track record of delivering nearly one million cars from the United States to Europe and Asia. With more than 700 professionals across 8 countries — including Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Poland, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and now the UAE — the company provides car dealers with seamless, end-to-end import solutions. From premium auction access and expert vehicle selection to shipping, customs clearance, and integrated insurance, Caucasus Auto Import offers a transparent, reliable, and customer-focused experience that empowers dealers to grow their businesses with confidence.

For media inquiries:

Anika Berger

NikNak PR

Email: anika@niknakpr.com