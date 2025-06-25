The winners were selected from 800 nominations

Dubai, UAE: Filipino excellence in engineering, architecture, and healthcare took center stage at The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025, recognizing 71 outstanding Filipino professionals for their contributions to the fields of engineering, architecture, and healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The milestone event, held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 20 and 21, 2025, was the first edition of the awards dedicated solely to honoring Filipino professionals in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Organized by New Perspective Media Group, publisher of The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency globally, this landmark awards event recognized winners carefully selected by a panel of experts from a competitive pool of over 800 nominations. These honorees embody the very best of Filipino talent in the Middle East, showcasing excellence in innovation, leadership, and community impact.

His Excellency Raymond R. Balatbat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Yemen, shared:

“It is with great pride that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain participating in The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards: Top Engineers and Architects Awards 2025 and the Top Healthcare Professionals Awards 2025 for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain — an event that honors the remarkable achievements of Filipino professionals in their respective fields. This celebration not only celebrates the remarkable achievements of Filipino talent but also serves as a testament to the deep cultural and creative ties that bind our nations.

“In our ever-evolving global landscape, your groundbreaking work stands at the forefront of innovation and progress. These awards recognize not only your technical expertise and creative vision but also the spirit of resilience and collaboration that defines our cultural kinship. This celebration is a testament to a future where ingenuity knows no borders.

“Congratulations to each honoree, whose success continues to inspire and uplift us all. Together, let us continue to drive progress and build bridges of understanding between our nations. Mabuhay!"

Here is the full list of awardees of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards: Top Engineers, Architects, and Healthcare Professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain 2025:

Engineers and Architects (Saudi Arabia)

Engr. Victorino Abejero

Engr. Elmer Amador

Engr. Jay Animas

Engr. Don Aparicio

Engr. Leo Argoso, Jr.

Engr. Nasser Asain

Arch. Jeoffrey Asis

Engr. Joy Carale Azur

Engr. Emerson Romero Cabrera

Engr. Renato Siquig Camacho

Engr. Zoilo Caringal

Engr. Luisito Carlos

Engr. Carlos Casenas, Jr.

Engr. Edgar Castilla Colmo

Engr. Ernel Tadea Cudal

Engr. Fernando Datu

Engr. Richard De Belen

Engr. Fredel De Vera

Engr. Michael Diwa

Engr. Aliw Carter Elamparo

Engr. Darwin Fernandez

Engr. Aldon Ray Balayo Fortaleza

Engr. Marlon Gacutan

Engr. Mories Galuso

Engr. Jan Michael Ganaban

Engr. Feleo Gines

Engr. Amir-Hussein Sinsuat Kamir

Engr. Brian Lacaba

Engr. Sherwin Ladiana

Engr. Franklin Panaguiton Laru-An

Arch. Renato Lat

Engr. Jay-ar Legaste

Engr. Rogel Limjoco

Engr. Russel Lived

Arch. Jan Marlou Luis

Engr. Lormel Taduran Magistrado

Arch. John Michael Malvar

Engr. Erwin Mandia

Engr. Jeffrey Catapang Manguera

Engr. Johnny Manlangit

Arch. Mario Fabian Manuel

Engr. Rigel Quijada Pelayo

Engr. Rhoel Vincent Rabillas

Engr. Raymund Ralph Zalun Ramos

Engr. Rafael Rentutar, Jr.

Engr. Ricky Salavia

Engr. Rodolfo Saludez Jr.

Engr. Lorenzo Santos

Engr. Franklin Morados Semilla

Arch. Geraldin Suede

Engr. Gregorio Guamos Tiamson

Engineers and Architects (Bahrain)

Engr. William Angelo Conejos, Jr.

Engr. Willard Ganea

Engr. Samer Musa Mohamad

Healthcare Professionals (Saudi Arabia)

Divina Asug

Sandra Bonayon

Dr. Bernard Laxamana Carpio

Dr. Maurice Joy Cudal

Marie Dahlia Bobbie Fopalan

Paul Reinald Base Garcia

Haidee Haropohop

Maricris Ignacio

Rodemel Mar Maceda

Julius Jude Pastrana Mamaclay

Maykiel Terowa Mauro

Jose Rex Navarrosa

Ana Boy Olimba

Errol Andy Recinto

Dr. Jordan Tovera Salvador

Dr. Ma. Abigail Trinidad

Glenn Ford Valdez

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, and CEO of The Filipino Times, stated:

“Over the years, more and more Filipino professionals have shown the world what it truly means to build, to innovate, and to leave a legacy of excellence wherever they are. Earlier this year, The Filipino Times announced an exciting expansion of the highly acclaimed The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards.

“Responding to overwhelming public demand and aligning with international best practices, The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards was launched on a per-country level before progressing to the regional competition. This significant move ensures a more localized and inclusive approach in recognizing the top Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in the Middle East. The winners from each country will then advance to compete in the regional round—The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards in the Middle East.

“To our awardees: may this honor remind you of your responsibility to pay it forward. Mentor the next in line. Pass the baton of knowledge. Keep raising the bar—not just for yourself, but for the Filipino name that you carry with pride.”

Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times, added:

"We stand at a pivotal moment in the engineering, architecture, and healthcare sectors, where Filipino talent continues to make a profound impact. With the expansion of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, this event is more than a celebration—it is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and dedication of our professionals who are shaping skylines, building infrastructure, and transforming healthcare systems across the globe."

The awardees were selected through the rigorous review and expert insights of an esteemed panel of judges, including:

Arch. Jan Marlou A. Luis, Technical Architect & Technical Team Leader, Cube Metal Industries; Chair, Philippine Professional Organization – Western Region Saudi Arabia; Chapter President, United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) KSA Western Region Chapter (2019-2022)

Engr. Victorino Abejero, Managing Director, GulfTIC Certification LLC; Founding President of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) UAE Chapter and served as Governor of the IIEE Foreign Region

Engr. Jay-ar Padernal Legaste, Lead Civil and Structural Engineer, Branch of Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corp.; Founder, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – Eastern Province Saudi Arabia (PICE-EPSA) scholarship program

Engr. Erwin Mandia, Design & Estimation Supervisor, Al Shahin Metal Industries; President, PICE Riyadh and Vice-Chairman, Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP) Riyadh

Engr. Renato S. Camacho, Consultant Senior Mechanical Engineer, DAR ALRIYADH; Chapter President, Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyerong Mekanikal (PSIM) – KSA Chapter

Engr. Leo R. Argoso, Jr., Medical Device Engineer, Abdulrehman Algosaibi G.T.C (L.L.C); Member of Board of Trustees, Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines KSA CRC

Dr. Jordan Tovera Salvador, Assistant Vice-Dean, Development and Community Partnership; Chairperson, Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit; Assistant Professor; Nursing Education in the College of Nursing; University Mentor, Teaching and Learning for Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Dammam, Saudi Arabia; Resource Speaker, Nursing Profession for Ministry of Health (MoH)

Rodemel Mar Maceda, Director of Nursing Excellence, Ministry of Defense Health Services – Nursing Administration; President, Filipino Nurses Society in Saudi Arabia (FILNASA)

Julius Jude Pastrana Mamaclay, Administrative Staff/Translator, Philippine Embassy Manama; President, Philippine Nurses Association of Bahrain (PNAB)

Jose Rex N. Navarrosa, Head, Quality and Academic Accreditation Unit, Department of Respiratory Care, College of Applied Medical Sciences, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University; Founding President, Philippine Society for the Advancement of Respiratory Therapy; Immediate Past President, PPO-SA Council 2024

Maricris B. Ignacio, Hospital Nursing Supervisor, Almana General Hospital – Al Ahsa; President, Filipino Nurses in Arabia (FiNA)

This year’s awards were made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including its Silver Sponsor: Ayala Land and DMCI Homes, and its Support Sponsors: Arthaland, Sun Life, and Philippine Airlines.

The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards continues to spotlight the best and brightest of the Filipino workforce abroad, providing a platform to celebrate professional excellence, leadership, and community service in the global arena.

