Dubai: In a first for a business setup company in Dubai, A&A Associate has partnered with top international sustainability advisory firm Bon Conseil to kickstart plans for a net zero journey that will see them cut out Green House Gas (GHG) emissions within the next three years.

“A&A Associate has always been a pro-active changemaker, not just picking on trends but in fact executing them ahead of others so our business operations and processes remain aligned with UAE Government’s commitment to sustainability. The dedicated team of professionals at Bon Conseil, with their global experience and expertise, are the ideal partners to assist us in fulfilling this dream of ours of being sustainable in each and every service we provide,’ said Robin Philip, the founder and director of A&A Associate, after signing an MoU with the niche Sustainability Advisory firm to devise a Comprehensive Sustainability Strategy that, he added, will aim to create “an even more diverse and inclusive workforce in A&A Associate in terms of gender and different nationalities”.

“The plan is to be more sustainable and environmentally conscious in all the business processes and operations, to align with UAE's vision on sustainability and reiterate our firm's commitment to the same, to achieve Net Zero Target for GHG emissions within the next three years and eventually to set many consulting-sector-first sustainable best practices by being a trendsetter with innovative impact-driven initiatives,” said Philip whose team will also plant at least 100 thousand trees in the next year as part of their commitment to making the world a greener place.

“At Bon Conseil, we view sustainability not as an end in itself, but as the means to a more far-sighted and impact-driven business, which is focussed not only on wealth creation but also has more fiduciary accountability towards the society and environment. Sustainability is the all-pervasive blood that should run in the veins of the business operations and should not be viewed in silos, devoid of Business,” said Tanuj Agarwal, Bon Conseil co-founder who part of the signing ceremony also attended by A&A Associate chairman Ahmed Abdualla Ali Mohamed Alamiri and founder Robin Philip besides Urmish Mehta, co-founding partner of Bon Conseil.

Over the period next 12 months, Bon Conseil plans to introduce a number of innovative initiatives at A&A Associate that they say will lead to a ‘significant transformation in the way it does business and will also align with global best practices in sustainability. “We are delighted to act as sustainability enablers for A&A Associate and the enthusiasm shown by its people towards being impact leaders will fasten the process of transformation and A&A Associate will emerge as a sustainability trendsetter in its business sector,” said Urmish Mehta, co-founder of Bon Conseil.