Dubai, UAE/Singapore: Tokinvest, a market-leading real-world asset investment platform based in Dubai, and InvestaX, a leading tokenisation platform based in Singapore, have today signed a collaboration agreement.

This partnership will enhance global accessibility to asset-backed and rights-linked virtual assets. It combines the strengths of two regulated entities to deliver an end-to-end solution for token offerings and secondary market trading across two markets that are global leaders in supporting the adoption of real-world asset tokenisation.

A Dual-Market Partnership for Global Reach

The collaboration between Tokinvest and InvestaX will provide a seamless dual-market solution for real-world tokenised assets. This includes structuring and creating virtual assets, issuing tokens in the primary market, raising capital, and facilitating liquidity and secondary market trading. The partnership leverages both companies' complementary regulatory licences and market reach: Tokinvest as a leader in the Middle East and InvestaX as a pioneering platform in Asia.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on various projects to support the development of the virtual asset ecosystem, focusing on improving transparency, financial inclusion, and liquidity for investors.

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

The partnership represents a strategic alliance between two regulated and innovative entities in the digital asset space. InvestaX’s leadership in the Asian market and Tokinvest’s growing presence in the Middle East will enhance each other’s market reach, enabling investors to access a broader range of opportunities across both regions for asset issuers to access a wider investor base.

"Through this partnership, we are uniting two strong forces in the virtual assets world to bring greater access, efficiency, and liquidity to investors and asset owners," said Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest. "Our shared vision is to enhance the global ecosystem of tokenised assets and provide robust solutions for those looking to invest in the digital future."

Julian Kwan, Co-Founder & CEO of InvestaX, added: "Scott and the Tokinvest team have been building in the RWA industry from the beginning, taking all the right steps to do it properly. We highly appreciate their efforts. We’re excited to collaborate and bring Singapore and the UAE closer together through this partnership. We already have several projects in the pipeline, and we’re eager to launch them and contribute to the growth of this industry.”

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a pioneering marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we leverage the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors access to the most desirable assets.

For more information, visit www.tokinvest.capital.

Follow Tokinvest on LinkedIn, X, TikTok, Instagram to explore how tokenisation is shaping the future of finance.

About InvestaX

InvestaX is a Singapore-based tokenisation platform, licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). By breaking down barriers and expanding access, InvestaX enables businesses to benefit from the growing digital assets market, whilst providing investors with exposure to diverse asset classes. InvestaX holds a Capital Markets Services licence and a Recognised Market Operator licence from the MAS to deal in securities and operate an organised market for RWA tokens and security tokens. To learn more, visit www.investax.io.

