Dubai - RWA tokenization projects have exploded recently, with many rallying 300% or more in the past month. The rally in RWA projects was triggered by BlackRock’s focus on the sector, with the world’s largest asset manager creating a tokenization fund on the Ethereum blockchain.

TokenFi has outperformed every other major RWA project, however, and is up 370% in the last 30 days, essentially outperforming every other project in the top 25 in the RWA tokenization sector.

TokenFi’s explosive rally was mostly fueled by the launch of TokenFi Launchpad, a platform designed to ease the introduction of new projects in the digital asset space, which launched successfully on Thursday, March 28.

TokenFi Launchpad operates as an independent platform offering fundraising capabilities for crypto token projects. The launchpad utilizes TokenFi’s main utility token, $TOKEN, as its principal utility token across BNB and ETH blockchains. For each project that raises funds, TokenFi Launchpad imposes a 2% fee, half of which is dedicated to the purchase and subsequent destruction of $TOKEN, thereby ensuring its continuous deflation.

Following this milestone, TokenFi will roll out the Launchpad on the ETH, BNB, Base, opBNB, and Blast mainnet in the coming days.

The first project to conduct its token sale on TokenFi Launchpad sold out within 10 minutes, showing the incredible hype around the platform. According to the TokenFi core team, a significant number of hotly anticipated projects are awaiting to make their debut through the TokenFi Launchpad, and plans are being made to ensure that $TOKEN stakers and holders become the biggest beneficiaries from their launch.

For the uninitiated, TokenFi aims to give users all they need to create successful crypto tokens or tokenize an asset in a simple all-in-one platform without writing a single line of code.

Prioritizing $TOKEN Stakeholders

TokenFi acknowledges the importance of its $TOKEN users, revealing potential plans to offer advantages to stakers and holders in the coming weeks. Apparently, a DAO vote to this effect will be introduced soon!

It should be noted that a market shift towards the tokenization of assets is well underway, with predictions from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggesting an increase in the total value of tokenized illiquid assets, potentially reaching $16.1 trillion by 2030. These assets span a diverse range, including but not limited to pre-IPO stocks, real estate, and private debt.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management, believes in the potential of tokenization in the financial landscape. He said, “ETFs are step one in the technological revolution in the financial markets. Step two is going to be the tokenization of every financial asset.”

$TOKEN has shown impressive performance, exceeding the achievements of other leading RWA projects, including ONDO, POLYX, DUSK, and PENDLE.

With TokenFi starting up on the main network, it sets the stage for significant growth in the area of turning assets into tokens. TokenFi aims to give its users more power and to be a reliable place for launching more projects.

About TokenFi

TokenFi is an innovative platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

Website: https://tokenfi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tokenfi