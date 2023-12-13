Dubai, UAE – Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters, the celebrated Australian specialty coffee concept operated by Pinnacle Group across the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), announces the forthcoming launch of its second coffee shop in Dubai, located in the prestigious neighbourhood of Jumeirah. This expansion, coming only six months after the recent and highly successful addition in Dubai Hills Mall, follows the success of the 20 Pinnacle Group-operated Toby’s Estate outlets across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

Set to open its doors in January 2024, the Jumeirah branch epitomizes Toby's Estate's commitment to quality and community, offering an elevated lifestyle experience. This new café will serve as a vibrant hub for coffee enthusiasts, embodying excellence in every cup and fostering a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike. Setting itself apart, the Jumeirah branch will proudly stand as the inaugural location within the entire network to introduce an exclusive breakfast and brunch menu, promising a delectable and unique culinary experience alongside its renowned coffee offerings.

Tareq Alshaikh, Co-founder and Chief Executive officer of Pinnacle Group said "At its core, our expansion in Jumeirah signifies more than just the opening of a café; it embodies the creation of a vibrant space, a gathering point for coffee aficionados to share experiences, and appreciate the myriad flavours of sustainably sourced coffee. We're thrilled about extending Toby's Estate's distinctive essence across the Middle East. Anticipation runs high as we gear up to launch our newest Jumeirah location in January 2024."

The brand, founded in the late 1990s, has flourished from a single café and roastery in Australia to over 100 cafes worldwide. The brand is recognized for its forward-looking approach to driving global growth that’s anchored in its values of ethical sourcing, excellence and operational finesse.

In line with Toby's Estate's dedication to innovation, the brand introduces its mobile app, allowing customers to pre-order their favourite beverages for quick pick-up, bypassing queues and saving time. The app also fosters a vibrant specialty coffee community, offering educational content, order customization, gifting options, and charitable contributions.

With the imminent launch in Jumeirah, Toby's Estate aims to establish a thriving localized coffee community, offering a sanctuary for both connoisseurs and newcomers to indulge in the art of specialty coffee. The brand's aesthetics, guided by the 80:20 rule, blend raw materials with subtle hints of local design, creating spaces that are both unique and reflective of the communities they serve.

For more information about Toby's Estate, follow them on Instagram @tobysestate.ae to join a growing community of coffee enthusiasts.