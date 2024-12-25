Alexandria, Egypt – TMT (Trans Misr for Transport and Trade) has announced the inauguration of its new customs station for empty containers, named "Hossni El-Antably." The first phase of the project involves an investment of EGP 100 million.

Mohamed El-Antably, Chairman and Managing Director of TMT, stated that the "Hossni El-Antably" station, located in Alexandria, spans 7,500 square meters in its first phase.

The facility is dedicated to storing empty containers, with a capacity to handle up to 1,500 containers.

Operating in the Egyptian market since 1971, TMT provides comprehensive logistics services, including sea, air, and land freight, customs clearance, and transportation.

El-Antably revealed that TMT is planning a second phase for the container station, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025. This expansion will cover an additional 3,000 square meters, with investments exceeding EGP 50 million.

The second phase will focus on consolidating containers (LCL), full container loads (FCL), storing non-duty-paid goods for clients, container repairs, and cleaning services. These enhancements aim to establish the station as an integrated customs area, in line with the company's strategy to expand in Egypt's logistics sector.

El-Antably stated that the company owns 75 pieces of equipment, including transport vehicles of various capacities, modern machinery, and cranes. The company ensures the security of its clients' cargo using the latest technologies, such as GPS and Twist Lock systems, operated by highly trained drivers.

El-Antably explained that TMT has a network of branches covering all Egyptian ports and airports to serve its clients. He also highlighted that the company is ISO-certified, operates as an agent for several NVOCC lines, and is a member of numerous international organizations, including FIATA, IATA, FONASBA, BIMCO, the Alexandria Chamber of Shipping(ACS), and the Egyptian International freight forwarder association (EIFFA).

El-Antably noted that TMT recently received the award for Best Agent in Africa and the Middle East from the PANGEA Logistics Network. This prestigious network connects first-class independent freight agents across major airports and seaports worldwide.