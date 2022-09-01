Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Titan Watches has opened its 3rd exclusive outlet in Abu Dhabi at the popular Khalidiyah Mall.

The globally renowned watchmaker is aiming to open another outlet in the capital and 5 more stores across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi before the end of the year taking its total number of exclusive Titan retail outlets across UAE to 20 before the end of the year.

“The resounding success we have seen in our two existing stores in Madinat Zayed and Mazyad mall in the last 18 months gave us the impetus to focus on Abu Dhabi as a key market. We’ve carefully observed consumer behavior and preferences and tailor-made the offering in the new store to cater to these distinct and discerning buyers in the capital,” said Aditya Kejriwal, Business Head – Watches & Accessories, International Business Division Titan Company Limited

He added that the increased focus on this key market will enable the brand to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent from now until 2024 by which time there will be at least 25 exclusive Titan retail outlets across the UAE.

Whilst South Asians still make up most buyers in Abu Dhabi, thanks to collections like Crescent 2.0, inspired by regional motifs like the crescent moon, the fashion forward Titan Wander collection or the limited-edition Titan EDGE unisex watch, specially designed to commemorate the UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth, there has been growing interest from the local Emirati and Arab population too.

“The fashion-conscious customers in the UAE are certainly inspirational to a lifestyle brand like ours so we’re always looking to push the envelope and showcase our international design ethos, superior craftsmanship and innovation to a wider audience. Our choice of locations and the bespoke offering in each store is a strategic move to ensure we’re reaching our growing target audience and giving them what they want,” he said.

He also added that Titan is aiming to sustain the momentum by diversifying its offering to the regional customer to include sunglasses along with the existing watches portfolio gradually making Titan the lifestyle brand of choice in the capital and beyond.

Titan continues to focus on GCC-wide growth in conjunction with partners Khimji Ramdas LLC in Oman and the Al Batel group in Kuwait, not to mention increasing their overall presence across all major e-commerce platforms.

