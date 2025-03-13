TishTash, the award-winning PR and communications agency, has announced its transformation into a consumer-driven powerhouse with a revamped structure in response to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses in the GCC.

The TishTash Group now includes several key divisions which strengthen its direct-to-consumer engagement strategy including TishTash Communications - its flagship and multi award-winning PR agency; lifestyle magazine Raemona, and female-focused digital platform That Dubai Girl.

TishTash's corporate communications and B2B arm, Ten by TishTash, continues to provide strategic consultancy for profiling, personal branding, and media relations, while the TishTash Tots division remains focused on creating personalised marketing strategies for brands targeting families, kids and parents in the region.

“The way consumers engage with brands is rapidly changing, and so is the way we deliver results," said Polly Williams, Managing Director of TishTash. “The TishTash Group is focused on being at the forefront of maximising the opportunities that have opened up through the digital transformation, data and analytics, the demand for more personalised and authentic brand experiences, and consumers’ desire for more direct communications. By integrating data-driven insights with creative campaigns, we can ensure brands are meeting their customers where they are now - in the most authentic and relevant way.”

Aiming to become a strategic partner for brands, helping them reach the right audience and create meaningful connections that drive real impact, TishTash Group’s strategy prioritises hyper-targeted marketing, dynamic email campaigns, and community-based engagement. This includes a renewed emphasis on live events, brand storytelling, and using data-driven insights to address shifting consumer behaviours.

Key divisions of The TishTash Group:

TishTash Communications – The flagship PR agency continues to lead beauty, wellness, and lifestyle PR while incorporating data-driven insights into targeted campaigns. Ten by TishTash – Provides strategic corporate communications, B2B consultancy, and executive profiling services. TishTash Tots – Specializes in family-focused communications, connecting brands with parents in the GCC. Raemona Magazine – A digital publication in its 4th year focused on real-life issues and conversation for modern women, with consumer-centric, data-driven engagement. That Dubai Girl – A digital platform championing authentic conversations among UAE women, offering brands direct engagement with an active community.

In addition to these divisions, The TishTash Group is levelling up in its events and experiential marketing capabilities, which include bespoke activations and partnerships. It has also added SEO, Web Design, Copywriting and Brand strategy and positioning to its capabilities over the last few months.

New TishTash structure:

Laura Davison transitions into the role of TishTash Group Director of Consumer Marketing, overseeing the consumer-focused marketing strategy across all divisions.

Indira Kasaeva continues as Director of Ten by TishTash, focusing on strategic growth in corporate, B2B, and executive profiling communications.

Ylova Hamdan steps into the role of Director of PR for TishTash, leading a larger team and driving growth in the beauty, wellness, and lifestyle sectors.

Sophie Pasztor and Marwa Mohamed become Senior PR Account Managers for Fashion & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Wellness, respectively.

Moushmi Bhatia becomes Director of Experiential and Events, leading a team focused on innovative activations and partnerships.

About TishTash Group:

Formed in February 2025, The TishTash Group is a connected portfolio of companies on a mission to support businesses and individuals to amplify their communications and visibility in the market. Covering PR, marketing, corporate profiling, publishing and direct- to-consumer strategies under one roof, The TishTash Group enables businesses to take a proactive approach to shifting consumer behaviour. Businesses under The Group include: TishTash Communications, Ten by TishTash, TishTash Tots, Raemona Magazine and female-focused digital platform That Dubai Girl.

