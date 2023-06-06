TimeVallée is officially entering a partnership with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to offer unique services to their clients and guests, targeted at elevating their experience and luxury journey through seamless services and world-class expertise.

As a luxury and innovative multi-brand destination store, TimeVallée is offering clients access to the most prestigious watch Maisons. TimeVallée is an inspirational space mixing heritage and contemporary luxury that guides and invites all watch lovers and beyond to browse, learn, share, and experience the watchmaking world.

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the most exclusive luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in the most sought-after destinations.

The Partnership between the two stems from the synergies between luxury hospitality and the world of high watchmaking, and the mutual desire to continuously enhance the experience offered to both guests and customers.

Exclusively accessible to Fans of Mandarin Oriental members, this partnership will offer personalised consultations with TimeVallée Watch Experts. Additional invitation-only events and VIP Access to the watch and jewellery collections carried within the network of TimeVallée stores, will be available to selected members.

TimeVallée VIP customers will be enrolled into the Fans of Mandarin Oriental programme and have access to signature benefits, enhanced recognition and tailor-made experiences during future stays and much more.

Michael Guenoun, CEO of TimeVallée International, is delighted to enter this partnership with Mandarin Oriental, describing it as “a chance to offer an exceptional luxury experience to both Mandarin Oriental VIP Guests and TimeVallée VIP clients. Utmost client care and the commitment to always enhancing the customer journey are two of the core values we share with the Mandarin Oriental Group.”

In today’s fast-changing world, luxury is also adapting and evolving. Beyond the transactional acquisition of products and services, luxury today is about the overall experience, the seamlessness of the journey, incredible attention to detail and the wonders found within all of these elements. Through this Partnership, TimeVallée and Mandarin Oriental invite their customers to this new luxury dimension.

About TimeVallée

Created in 2014 with headquarters in Switzerland, TimeVallée is a luxury and innovative multi-brand destination store offering clients access to the most prestigious watch Maisons. TimeVallée is an inspirational space mixing heritage and contemporary luxury that guides and invites all watch lovers and beyond to browse, learn, share and experience the watchmaking world. Offering a wide range of services, TimeVallée is dedicated to supporting the circular economy. With more than 38 boutiques operated by strategic partners across the world in China, Korea, Middle East and Europe, TimeVallée’s ambition is to keep expanding internationally in the coming years.

About the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and nine residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture, and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.