Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Canada’s most famous coffeehouse and restaurant chain, Tim Hortons opened its newest Bahrain branch at Seef Mall – Seef District. The 396 sqm café offers a wide range of signature beverages, sandwiches, and baked goods, served in an inviting atmosphere. The new branch is the second nationwide to offer drive-through services.

Set to become a popular spot for coffee aficionados and food enthusiasts alike, the new outlet reflects the commitment of Seef Properties to further enhancing the retail and dining experience in Bahrain.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim Hortons to the Seef Mall family. This latest addition to our carefully considered mix of food and beverage outlets highlights our dedication to offering our patrons an exceptional and diverse range of options. We believe Tim Hortons' reputation for quality will resonate with our customers, enhancing their overall enjoyment of the Seef Mall experience."

The addition of Tim Hortons diversifies the mall’s offerings, providing customers with convenient access to the café’s popular menu while ensuring orders are processed efficiently to enhance the overall experience.

Media contact:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Mobile: +973 36620086

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.