AG Café, the master franchisee of the Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East – a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, the leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm has opened Kuwait’s 8th Tim Hortons store at Al Khiran Mall located on the ground floor.

This latest addition contributes to Tim Horton’s strong regional network, bringing the total count to 279 stores across the GCC, and further solidifies the mission of offering customers a relaxing environment seeking comfort and refreshment which Apparel Group and AG Café are continuously attaining. Taking the brand’s popularity, the strategic expansion will transpire in the coming months to be accessible to more customers all over the GCC.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, conveyed his avidity on yet another successful opening. He said, “Apparel Group continues to prosper the auspicious partnership with Tim Hortons as we perpetuate the brand’s market positioning. We are honored to cater to our customers in Kuwait and provide outstanding service that we consistently perform. This successful opening will pave the way for the growth of Tim Hortons, cementing our drive towards reaching our target of 500 stores in the GCC region.”

Hesham Almekkawi, Tim Hortons CEO of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) highlights, “Our newest store in Al Khiran Mall represents a strategic step forward in our mission to expand across the Middle East. Each new location brings us closer to our customers and emphasizes our commitment to quality and service. This store signifies our growth strategy in action and exemplifies our expansion plan and further our presence in this country.”

The latest Tim Hortons store is a Canadian utopia that is ready to cater the guests a cup of comfort in the warmth of its elegant and welcoming environment. The renowned Coffee House offers customers a unique and memorable experience as they adhere to their cordial tagline “Always Fresh”. Over the years, the brand has guaranteed the high caliber they offer in every freshly brewed coffee and baked good they serve.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Tim Hortons®

In 2011, the iconic Canadian brand Tim Hortons made its way to the Middle East, opening its first Café & Bake Shop in Dubai, UAE. The brand has quickly expanded throughout the GCC, through a master franchise agreement with AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East.

Over the years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of not only Canadians but people all over the world, with classics like our Original Blend coffee and the signature Iced Capp®, along with a variety of inspired do-nuts including our ever-popular Timbits®. Guests can now enjoy our premium coffees, delicious baked goods, made-to-order sandwiches and wraps, and many other beverages and food products at locations throughout the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, India, and Kuwait.

Tim Hortons strongly believes in delivering superior quality products and services for its guests and communities through leadership, innovation, and partnerships. The restaurant chain is known for its freshly brewed coffee and food; its tagline, “Always Fresh” rightly explains the brand policy.