Middle East - TikTok has partnered with leading brand suitability company Zefr to launch a new brand safety and brand suitability post-bid measurement solution for in-feed ads served with branding objectives on TikTok in the UAE, KSA, Egypt and Turkey.

This solution will provide advertisers with campaign insights into brand safety and brand suitability for their TikTok campaigns. These insights provide clients with third-party impartial reassurance that their investment is delivered next to content suitable for their brand, protecting brand reputation and mitigating risk. Clients can use these transparency and video-level insights to monitor their campaigns and optimize if needed.

“TikTok is the fastest growing platform in the world, and this product partnership further signals their leadership position in GARM brand safety and brand suitability,” said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO, Zefr. “Audience attention continues to shift away from the open web towards platforms like TikTok, and Zefr is thrilled to introduce a new technical architecture that properly measures video and feed environments signaling a new era in the legacy measurement space.”

Powered by Zefr’s patented Cognition AI machine learning engine, the new product provides advertisers with independent, video-level verification of their content adjacencies on TikTok, with full mapping to the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) brand safety floor and brand suitability categories.

This new post-bid brand safety and brand suitability measurement product gives brands deeper insights and campaign analytics that are mapped back to each of the 11 GARM categories. Advertisers can activate the solution by choosing TikTok's pre-campaign Inventory Filter solution and combining it with Zefr's post-campaign solution to view their campaign performance against safety and suitability on the Zefr dashboard.

“TikTok builds products and solutions responsibly and transparently, so that people continue to love creating and sharing content that matters to them, in a space that is safe for business to build their brand, and connect with their community,” said Shant Oknayan, General Manager, Global Business Solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, ByteDance. “Trust and safety are a priority for us as a platform, and this partnership with Zefr is another milestone in our continued efforts to ensure that brands on TikTok are always aware of the steps we are taking to keep the platform safe for brand reputations and communities alike.”

Zefr provides clients with a reporting dashboard that gathers insights at the campaign, video or creative level. This easy-to-use dashboard summarizes the brand safety and brand suitability rate for the account and by campaign level. The dashboard also allows brands to view the performance of the campaign against all of the GARM Suitability Risk categories, while also accessing a breakout of the overall campaign performance.

