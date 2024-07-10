Wavemaker South Africa has appointed Keenon Newfeldt as its new head of platforms and performance media. With over a decade of experience in digital marketing, Newfeldt brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role to further strengthen Wavemaker’s commitment to innovative and effective advertising solutions.

Keenon Newfeldt

He grew up in the 90s at a time when big brands competed with one another in innovative ways while driving profit. This significantly influenced his journey into the world of advertising.

“Joining the digital marketing industry at its infancy stage more than 10 years ago, I have been privileged to play a part in shaping the future," says Newfeldt.

In his role as head of platforms and performance media, Newfeldt will focus on two key areas:

Performance: He will audit the Wavemaker client portfolio and help establish and implement digital best practice for all while also driving innovation and consulting on client digital maturity needs

Platforms: Additionally, he will lead information gathering and sharing efforts related to all platforms within the digital arena to keep the client teams fully informed and adaptive as the media landscape evolves. This includes overseeing performance, analytics, and reporting platforms.

His experience spans across all major platforms (search, social, and programmatic) running active client accounts across key verticals that include automotive, retail, FMCG, and telecoms. This diverse experience has enabled him to gain a deep understanding of the industry's development over the years.

He values activities that help him clear his mind, such as long jogs or hikes, spending time with his children, and watching his favourite sports teams.

"I enjoy thinking differently, exploring new perspectives, and incorporating original ideas seamlessly into brand strategies," he explains. His approach aligns perfectly with Wavemaker’s philosophy of positively provoking growth for its clients.

