Dubai, UAE – TikTok, the world’s leading short-form video platform, hosted its Family Academy initiative in the UAE. The event brought together parents, creators, digital safety advocates, and experts to spotlight digital wellbeing, online safety tools, and positive digital habits for families navigating today’s complex online environment.

UAE's Family Academy event featured a dynamic panel discussion titled “Empowering Families to Navigate the Online World Together,” offering expert insights from Ilunga Mpyana, Head of Public Policy Programs for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia at TikTok, and Dr. Jana Bou Reslan, educator and TikTok Changemaker, moderated by prominent parenting content creator Remie Salloum. The panelists explored prevalent themes in today's digital age including recognizing digital fatigue in teens, modeling mindful screen habits, co-curating positive and personalized digital experiences, and effectively using TikTok’s safety tools, such as Screen Time Management, Content Filters, Family Pairing, Manage Topics, and Advanced Keyword Filtering, to support healthier digital boundaries and encourage open family conversations.

Ilunga Mpyana, Head of Public Policy Programs for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia at TikTok adds, “Our goal is to provide families with meaningful control and customizable features that not only encourage responsible online behavior but also foster creativity within a supportive community. This year alone, we’ve introduced over 15 new safety features to enhance our existing Family Pairing tools. TikTok’s Community Guidelines form the backbone of our safety ecosystem, continuously evolving to stay ahead of emerging risks. Every time someone engages on TikTok, they’re protected by a dynamic and ever-adapting framework designed to keep them safe.”

The event showcased TikTok’s latest safety feature enhancements designed to support family wellbeing. Many of these enhancements build on Family Pairing, a feature launched five years ago, which continues to evolve with input from families and digital safety experts. Key enhancements include:

Dr. Jana Bou Reslan emphasized the need for a proactive and thoughtful approach to how young people engage with technology. “It’s vital that we understand the psychological impact of screen time on our teens. By combining education with innovative safety tools, we can help teens develop healthier, more balanced relationships with digital content. The reality is, teens will be online, so let’s focus on equipping them with the knowledge and support they need to navigate that space safely and responsibly.”

Popular UAE-based content creator Remie Salloum opened up about her personal journey on the platform, sharing how she’s intentional about creating content that’s safe and inclusive for all audiences, especially as a parent. “As a creator and a mother myself, it was important for me to take part in sessions like this to share my experiences and highlight how TikTok’s safety features are helping families navigate the digital world more confidently and responsibly. It’s a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play in creating a safer online space for the next generation.”

TikTok also highlighted its STEM Feed, which provides engaging educational material in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across more than 100 countries. Through these initiatives, TikTok continues to reinforce its role in fostering a safe, enriching, and creative digital environment for families, one grounded in mutual understanding and positive exploration.

The event served as a platform for meaningful conversations around digital wellbeing, highlighting the importance of collaboration between platforms, parents, and communities to create a safer online environment. TikTok remains committed to empowering families with innovative tools, education, and ongoing support, fostering a digital space that encourages creativity, connection, and well-being for all.

For more information on the Family Pairing features, please visit: https://support.tiktok.com/en/safety-hc/account-and-user-safety/family-pairing

