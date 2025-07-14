Dubai, UAE – TikTok and Visa have announced a strategic collaboration to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United Arab Emirates, equipping them with tools, resources, and incentives to help them thrive in the digital economy.

Starting 1st July 2025, SMBs that spend $250 on their TikTok campaign using a Visa Commercial card will receive $150 in TikTok Ad Credits, unlocking even greater potential to reach new audiences and grow their business.

This offer is available exclusively to first-time TikTok Ads Manager users and is valid until September 30th, 2025. In addition to ad credits, eligible businesses will also gain access to a selection of exclusive benefits, including TikTok masterclasses, Q&A sessions with TikTok experts, and "Grow with TikTok Resource Hub". As a bonus, the first three SMBs to register will receive a free, creator-made ad.

"SMBs are the heart of the UAE’s economy, and we are committed to helping them thrive in the digital era," said Joanne Chehab, Head of Business Partnerships, Global Business Solutions, MENA - TikTok “This collaboration with Visa provides SMBs with not just financial incentives, but also the knowledge and tools they need to show up authentically and creatively on TikTok. It aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital growth. (1)”

This aims to make it easier for SMBs to harness the power of TikTok to reach customers and grow their businesses online. It reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in the region and aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to accelerate digital adoption and drive economic diversification through innovation.(2)

"Visa is proud to support SMBs; an essential driver of economic resilience and innovation in the UAE," said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE. “Through our collaboration with TikTok, we are enabling businesses to access new customers not only through digital marketing but also equipping them with the skills needed to succeed. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs as part of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.”(3)

This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between financial enablement and digital creativity for SMBs. By combining Visa’s trusted payment solutions with TikTok’s dynamic platform, the initiative opens new doors for business owners to scale with confidence in an increasingly digital-first world.

