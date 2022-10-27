Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For its latest installment of ‘The Future of Retail’ podcast, TikTok hosted Shireen El Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls to discuss key trends in the shopping mall sector.

Hosted by Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, the episode was recorded in THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates, where together they discussed the importance of malls as the anchors of community. El Khatib shared how shopping malls represent the 'third place' - after the home and workplace - that people go to not only to shop, but also to meet family and friends, enjoy a meal, watch a movie, and have all sorts of other experiences.

Shireen El Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, said: “The future of retail is about elevating physical spaces that used to only be about shopping and F&B, into truly cultural spaces that enable human connection and experiential activations. No matter how much the digital world accelerates, we will always need to connect with each other as human beings, and this principle reflects throughout the innovative spaces we offer at Majid Al Futtaim, whether it be Cle D'or, The 9, or Zeman Awwal.”

Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, said: “It was a pleasure to speak to an industry trailblazer like Shireen, who offered precious insight into the world of shopping malls and where they're going. TikTok has been called the ‘new virtual mall,’ and I believe there are many parallels between our businesses, as they both center around community and the joy of discovery.”

TikTok launched the 'Future of Retail’ podcast this September in the lead up to the end-of-year sales season across the region. The podcast sheds light on the evolution of the sector, and features discussions with some of the retail industry’s heavy hitters.

The latest episode with Shireen El Khatib, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, is available for both audio and video streaming through TikTok channels, along with previous episodes.

-Ends-

