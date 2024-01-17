With the beginning of the new year, TijaraHub announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform to support small and medium manufacturers in Egypt and Turkey to expand the reach of their products to global markets, enabling them to spread, penetrate promising markets, and grow sustainably. At the same time, the platform allows buyers to switch between various options and complete purchases from various approved suppliers.



Mr. Mohamed Sharif, Co-founder and CEO of TijaraHub, said: “Our belief in the strength of Egyptian and Turkish products and their ability to compete globally, coupled with the revival of relations between Egypt and Turkey on both political and economic levels and the increase in the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, was the motivation behind launching this platform that will play a vital role in boosting exports of both countries, in particular achieving the Egyptian government's goal of USD 100 billion worth of exports annually. Furthermore, we envision the platform evolving into a regional hub for the Middle East, Europe, and Africa."



The company's founders have more than 15 years of experience in international trade and have strong relationships with major buyers and manufacturers around the globe. The pandemic crisis, and the consequent growth of e-commerce, was a pivotal factor motivating the launch of the TijaraHub platform.



Currently, the platform displays the products of more than 300 Egyptian factories in diversified industries such as food & beverage, fashion & textile, home appliances, and furniture, in addition to handicrafts, and it’s planned to reach 1,000 factories by the end of this year. Among the most prominent vendors on the platform from Egypt: El-Arabi Group, Crystal Asfour, Regina for Pasta & Food Industries, Dalydress, Cairo Poultry Processing Company (Koki), Libra Sport, Ariika, Manzzeli, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, Ragab El Attar Company, Janssen Egypt for Mattresses, Pure Misr. Additionally, the platform also includes vendors from Turkey such as Powertec, Simply, FemCasual, Avecon Republica, Simper, Fakira, Merkur, Bubbles cosmetics, Schnider, BYBURT69, and others.



The platform aims to attract buyers from the Middle East and Europe as a first stage, especially the Arab Gulf countries, which are among the promising markets for Egyptian and Turkish exports across various sectors experiencing significant growth. The strong relations between the Gulf countries, Egypt and Turkey provide great opportunities for trade exchange and economic cooperation. supported by international trade agreements that facilitate logistics and reduce barriers.



The platform offers a package of comprehensive services that ensure safe and simple trading experience for manufacturers and buyers, including a shipping service that provides a hassle-free door-to-door delivery experience, in cooperation with Saudi NAQEL express, FedEx, SMSA Express, and UPS.



in addition to diverse and secure payment service for more than fifteen payment methods that enable buyers to pay in flexible installments plans up to nine months, to a comprehensive inspection service for products before, during, and after the manufacturing process in cooperation with SGS and Intertek.



The platform is currently available through website www.tijarahub.com, and It’s planned to introduce mobile applications for both Apple and Android devices by March 2024 to provide an integrated experience for vendors and buyers.

